Big plans get bigger for big race weekend in NASCAR

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This offer will expire at midnight on Nov. 8.

“Anytime we go road racing, it seems like there’s a lot of beatin’ and bangin’,” said current Xfinity Series point leader Chase Briscoe, who will take over the cockpit of the No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. “I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Fans will get their first glimpse of the weekend action as the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series take their first practice laps on the world-renowned road course on May 21. On May 22, the on-track action will heat up with practice and qualifying sessions for each series as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races. The weekend will conclude with the NASCAR Cup Series race on May 23.

Fans that have already made deposits for weekend ticket packages will be contacted directly to finalize their seat selections, while new purchases can be made at www.NASCARatCOTA.com.

Three-day weekend ticket packages are the most affordable way to catch all the action for the May 21-23 event. Single-day tickets will go on sale Feb. 1.

Announcements regarding race length, course selection and the complete weekend schedule will be made at a later date.

Fans can purchase a three-day weekend general admission pass starting at $99 and a three-day reserved seat starting at $125 for all practice, qualifying and race events online at www.NASCARatCOTA.com. For a limited time only, fans can save an additional 20 percent on adult weekend package purchases through Nov. 8.