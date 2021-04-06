Blue Devils buck tradition with season’s first win streak

An un-traditional tradition unlike any other.

Mooresville’s football team chalked up a second consecutive convincing triumph over a fellow I-Meck Conference member in a second straight contest taking place on a play date not normally associated with high school play. The victory was courtesy of a first half-fueled, thorough 32-9 toppling of North Mecklenburg.

Coming just after the Blue Devils collected their first favorable verdict of the season on a just-as-rare Thursday night appearance late last week, they improved to the 2-4 mark for the season overall. They also embarked on their first multiple-game winning streak of the season to take them into later this week’s regular season finale.

That the game was able to take place at all was in itself somewhat of a surprise. Initially, the same two teams were on track to kick off the season’s schedule back in late February. However, reports of COVID-19 tracing on the part of the North Mecklenburg program forced that originally-scheduled affair to be canceled. At the time, it was thought that the game could not be made up due to time-related restrictions caused by schedule limitations in place due to the virus.