Blue Devils defeated in delayed debut on the football front

Back to the drawing board.

Mooresville’s football team finds itself headed in that direction following its delayed regular-season debut.

The Blue Devils fell into a sizable hole early and fell even farther behind late to drop a season-opening, 37-6 decision to current I-Meck Conference co-leader and undefeated Hough High.

With the defeat, the Blue Devils kicked off a season postponed from its previously-scheduled start with the 0-1 record that will be used to reflect both their overall and I-Meck standards.

The outcome also spoiled the debut for first-year Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon as the third to hold the position within the last four years.

After spotting Hough’s Huskies a 17-0 lead in place into the second quarter, the Blue Devils made some headway when Jamare Cherry connected on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Sirrandon Brown to stymie the scoring surge. The point-after attempt failed.

For the most part, Mooresville was held in place on the offensive front. The Devils were limited to just over 100 yards in total offense.

The Devils remain on the road when traveling to take on preseason I-Meck favorite and defending N.C. High School Athletic Association larger-enrollment 4AA class champion Vance High on Friday night.