Blue Devils denied bid to strengthen postseason positioning

From striking back to striking out.

Seeking to secure a crucial series split in order to stabilize its unstable postseason potential, Mooresville’s baseball team instead suffered a severe sweep that very well – without some outside help – may have knocked it completely out of playoff contention.

I-Meck Conference member Hopewell High, the Blue Devils took aim at atoning for an earlier-week loss to the Titans in a desperate attempt to improve second-season status. The Blue Devils paid dearly for the surrendering of five runs in a single turn at bat that wound up looming large in their 6-4 defeat.

The setback served to drop Mooresville to the all square 5-5 mark for the season overall as well as efforts opposite fellow circuit counterparts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More importantly, the decision knocked the Devils to as far back as fourth place in the updated I-Meck standings. In a season still somewhat affected by COVID-19 that not only has limited the number of games to be played but also trimmed the list of postseason participants practically in half, it is only assured that the top two finishing teams in each league will merit playoff consideration.