Blue Devils denied bid to strengthen postseason positioning

From striking back to striking out.
Seeking to secure a crucial series split in order to stabilize its unstable postseason potential, Mooresville’s baseball team instead suffered a severe sweep that very well – without some outside help – may have knocked it completely out of playoff contention.
I-Meck Conference member Hopewell High, the Blue Devils took aim at atoning for an earlier-week loss to the Titans in a desperate attempt to improve second-season status. The Blue Devils paid dearly for the surrendering of five runs in a single turn at bat that wound up looming large in their 6-4 defeat.
The setback served to drop Mooresville to the all square 5-5 mark for the season overall as well as efforts opposite fellow circuit counterparts.
More importantly, the decision knocked the Devils to as far back as fourth place in the updated I-Meck standings. In a season still somewhat affected by COVID-19 that not only has limited the number of games to be played but also trimmed the list of postseason participants practically in half, it is only assured that the top two finishing teams in each league will merit playoff consideration.
In the Blue Devils’ eyes, they can primarily focus on what took place in the top half of the third inning against Hopewell as ample evidence of their demise. Taking a 1-0 lead secured in the home half of the second stanza into the frame, Mooresville allowed the Titans to push five runs across the plate in the single turn at-bat. Facing as much as a 6-1 deficit at one time, the Devils cut into the difference with a two –run home half of the fifth frame before stranding the potential tying run on base in the last half of the seventh to endure the defeat.
Starting pitcher Ian Bingham was tagged with the loss, receiving some middle and late-game relief from fellow staff member Braeden Major and Jake Poris. Combined, the crew allowed the six runs on five hits while striking out seven.
Offensively, Nick Merriman’s up-the-middle base hit accounted for the two runs batted in in the last of the fifth. Chad Harvey’s clean single in the second inning knocked in the first Blue Devils run. Also, Aiden Picciano paired base knocks, while Reed Sullivan also added a base hit to the charge.
Mooresville returns to the field when taking on league rival West Charlotte on Tuesday evening. The team will play with full knowledge that not only does it need to defeat the Lions but also receive some needed assistance elsewhere around the I-Meck diamond in order to keep its slim postseason plans in place.