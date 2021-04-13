Blue Devils family takes loss

From before I can really remember, Hayes was a member of our football game-day coverage staff. He did it for free. He was only interested in being able to attend the game. Of course, the pre-game meal enjoyed on the way to road games also caught his attention. We had our regular routine of restaurants near each of the away sites. Johnny almost – with emphasis being placed on the “almost” part — talked as much about the menu as he did about the upcoming game’s expectations. As part of the routine, we also engaged in a game of guessing the score. I don’t recall him ever picking against his beloved Devils.

The stat-keeping duties he readily accepted were part of his persona. For a career, he served as a record-keeping clerk for the Iredell County judicial system. His left hand was worn thin with the constant notes he always kept.

His football charts were just as easy to navigate. Long before the current era of hand-held technological gadgets that calculate the various yardage totals as fast as one can plug the particulars into a keyboard, Johnny kept a play-by-play chart on his full size legal notepad. In almost an instant, if you asked the yardage total of a certain ball carrier or quarterback, he could report back before the next snap took place.