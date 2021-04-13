Blue Devils family takes loss

“Scooper!? What’s the game plan?”
Like clockwork, which always seemed fitting, that was the way one Johnny Ray Hayes, affectionately known as “Gabby” to those among us that knew him the best, would always make the first contact days ahead of the next scheduled Mooresville High School football game.
Good ‘ole Johnny, as he was also often called, always wanted to be and almost always was well-prepared. We’re going to miss that special guy. Late last week, Hayes – born on Christmas Day in 1945 – passed away at the age of 75.
Hayes battled health problems for years. He was once housed in the same area rehabilitation center where Mom spent two stints during health-related issues of her own. Each time, “Gabby” was there to meet, greet and otherwise chat to catch up on all that was happening outside the facility’s walls.
Most of the time, regardless of the time of year, the conversation centered on the Blue Devils.
Hayes, God rest his soul, was a diehard follower of the program. When it was in season, he wanted to know the result of not just every game but also each and every play. When it was not in season, he always asked about what we knew of the next edition’s expectations. It was in his blood.
There was reason for the interest.
From before I can really remember, Hayes was a member of our football game-day coverage staff. He did it for free. He was only interested in being able to attend the game. Of course, the pre-game meal enjoyed on the way to road games also caught his attention. We had our regular routine of restaurants near each of the away sites. Johnny almost – with emphasis being placed on the “almost” part — talked as much about the menu as he did about the upcoming game’s expectations. As part of the routine, we also engaged in a game of guessing the score. I don’t recall him ever picking against his beloved Devils.
The stat-keeping duties he readily accepted were part of his persona. For a career, he served as a record-keeping clerk for the Iredell County judicial system. His left hand was worn thin with the constant notes he always kept.
His football charts were just as easy to navigate. Long before the current era of hand-held technological gadgets that calculate the various yardage totals as fast as one can plug the particulars into a keyboard, Johnny kept a play-by-play chart on his full size legal notepad. In almost an instant, if you asked the yardage total of a certain ball carrier or quarterback, he could report back before the next snap took place.
He was just as precise on any and all scoring plays. Many a night, the sidelines of the Devils would make way as Hayes quickly covered the field and personally counted off the yards covered by either a rushing or aerial score. He was just as exact on plays that did not find the end zone. At times, the personnel on the Mooresville staff in charge of compiling the numbers often confronted Gabby to make sure their stats matched up with his.