Blue Devils find silver lining from delay in football debut

This year, in what is expected to be a one-time exception, regularly scheduled games will be held now through the early phases of April prior to conducting the postseason that will extend through the majority of that month as well.

For Mooresville, it wound up relishing the extra preparation time.

“You can never complain about extra practice,’’ said Nixon, arriving in Mooresville after spending all of his previous prep football coaching career – as both a head coach as well as assistant – in bordering Rowan County. “We hope to make the best of it. We’ve made some progress, and we like a lot of what we saw during our one scrimmage. The players are excited about our season.”

Mooresville will make its delayed opening-season appearance when squaring off against Hough High on Friday night.

So far, the transition to the head coaching position for Nixon, thus making him the third person to assume those duties within the last four years, has been a smooth one form top to bottom.

“Beginning with the administration,’’ said Nixon, “and including the players all getting acquainted to a new staff, it’s been a very smooth adjustment. I am really excited about becoming a part of the football program here as well as the community.”