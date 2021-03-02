Blue Devils find silver lining from delay in football debut

A blessing in disguise.
For Mooresville High School’s football team, that was the best way possible it could accept the fact after having its originally-schedule regular season debut canceled.
Initially, the Blue Devils were to kick off the making of an extremely unusual campaign when taking on I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg late last week. However, due to the report of COVID-19 tracing in the Vikings’ program, that contest was first postponed before – due to lack of scheduling opportunity on the part of both teams – being canceled completely.
As a result, Mooresville now ventures into this week slated to make its delayed debut.
“We can’t worry about things that are out of our control,’’ said Joe Nixon, forced to wait patiently along the sidelines before making his initial formal on-field appearance as the Devils’ first-year head coach. “We have more than enough to keep us busy. We’re developing and showing success with every single practice. The players have really bought into what we are asking. I’m very pleased with our progress.”
Like other gridiron programs across the area and throughout the state, Mooresville is also adjusting to an unusual setting. For the first time ever, public school football is taking place during a non-traditional time of year. In the past, the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s member institutions have conducted the sport during the late fall portion of the calendar year.
This year, in what is expected to be a one-time exception, regularly scheduled games will be held now through the early phases of April prior to conducting the postseason that will extend through the majority of that month as well.
For Mooresville, it wound up relishing the extra preparation time.
“You can never complain about extra practice,’’ said Nixon, arriving in Mooresville after spending all of his previous prep football coaching career – as both a head coach as well as assistant – in bordering Rowan County. “We hope to make the best of it. We’ve made some progress, and we like a lot of what we saw during our one scrimmage. The players are excited about our season.”
Mooresville will make its delayed opening-season appearance when squaring off against Hough High on Friday night.
So far, the transition to the head coaching position for Nixon, thus making him the third person to assume those duties within the last four years, has been a smooth one form top to bottom.
“Beginning with the administration,’’ said Nixon, “and including the players all getting acquainted to a new staff, it’s been a very smooth adjustment. I am really excited about becoming a part of the football program here as well as the community.”
With his hiring approved the middle of last year, Nixon has had more time than most first-year coaches to become familiar with the product. He brings with him a wealth of experience as both a head coach and assistant.
Nixon steered a pair of North Rowan High School teams to conference titles and was part of a staff at nearby West Rowan High that reached four consecutive NCHSAA 3A class championship games. The latter’s Falcons three-peated at their class’ state champions during the 2008-10 seasons.
“I have been very pleased with our effort since practice began,’’ said Nixon, in charge of a team coming off a 7-6 season that also saw it advance into the second round of the smaller-enrollment 4A class playoffs. “It’s been tough on us all with all the differences in place and the continuing concerns caused by COVID. We’ve done our best to keep making progress. Right now, we’re read to get out on the field and perform the best we can.”
Another change will also be in place once the Blue Devils do get their season underway. Again a member of a historically strong football-based I-Meck Conference that counts previous larger-enrollment class champion Mallard Creek and current reigning titlist Vance High among its members, this season will actually account for Mooresville’s final full season as a circuit entry. Effective with the 2021-20 season that, as it now stands, is on track to resume to its traditional time of year beginning in August, MHS will be affiliated with an almost completely different-looking league that will feature only one current fellow foe – in crosstown arch rival Lake Norman – as a circuit competitor.
Following Friday’s visit to Hough High, Mooresville will remain on the midst of a road trip when traveling to take on defending state champion Vance. With the initially set home game against North Meck canceled, the Blue Devils will make their first home appearance of the season against Lake Norman March 19.