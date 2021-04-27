Blue Devils gain net results from regular-season finale

Nothing but net.

Just in the nick of time for planned postseason play, Mooresville’s boys tennis team closed out the regular-season segment of its schedule on a high note.

The Blue Devils, also bringing the at-home segment of their adjusted slate to a close, doubled up the efforts of Hopewell High, 6-3, to also help secure a winning overall record to boot.

The Devils picked up points both during the singles segment and doubles portion of the match to prevail and push their standard for the campaign in the I-Meck Conference ranks to the 6-4 level. The showing is also solid enough for an official third-place finish in the final updated league standings.

Mooresville gathered in wins during the singles portion of play courtesy of Benjie Uy, Ashish Das, Russell Pennell and Kaden Webb to also arrive at the brink of locking up the matter.

In tennis team affairs, the first entry to collect five points is guaranteed the win.

In doubles, the Devils earned more than enough additional cushion to collect the verdict as the duos of Das and Pennell, and Webb and court cohort Chris Albaeck combined to emerge as victors.