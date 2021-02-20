Blue Devils go extra step to snap I-Meck winless streak

Extra, extra.

Mooresville High School’s boys basketball team worked overtime to stretch its season’s first multiple-game winning streak and also secure its initial favorable verdict against an I-Meck Conference opponent.

The Blue Devils forged an extra period with tying free throws late and overcame an initial early deficit during the OT before caging Hopewell High, 82-77.

The win came on the heels of a previous appearance victorious against a non-conference foe that allowed Mooresville to back consecutive winning showings for the first time all season. In the process, the Devils improved to the 2-7 mark overall while upgrading to 1-5 in circuit-counting ranks.

Mooresville needed and received tying free throws late in regulation from senior guard K.C. Shaw that helped atone for the losing of a double-digit advantage it took into the fourth frame.

During the additional four-minute stanza, the Devils responded to the Titans initial lead and closed out the issue down the stretch to deposit the verdict.

No additional individual information was available.

Weather-related issues caused a change in Mooresville’s late-season schedule. The match-up at West Charlotte originally scheduled for late Thursday was postponed by the arrival of a winter storm. As a result, the slated home court meeting with Mallard Creek may also well account for the Blue Devils’ final at-home appearance with the finalizing of the state’s playoff bracket slated to be released over the weekend.