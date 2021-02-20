Blue Devils put bygones behind by breaking into win column

Bygones wound up being left behind on the part of Mooresville’s boys soccer team.

The Blue Devils put all their previous appearances of the season behind them when finally getting on the right foot in the most crucial segment of the season’s shortened schedule.

The Devils secured their first favorable verdict at the most opportune time thanks to a 3-2 nipping at the heels of I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg.

With the win, Mooresville ended its quest for the season’s first win to move to the 1-6 level overall while more importantly squaring its I-Meck Conference footing at the 1-1 mark.

The outcome came to complement the Devils’ most goal-filled effort of the season as well.

No additional individual information was available.

Mooresville had failed to tally a goal in four of its previous matches. The best earlier output in regards to goals scored came in a pair managed in one of the early-season setbacks.

Fresh off breaking the ice in the win column, the Blue Devils return home to resume play when hosting Hough High at Coach Joe Popp Stadium on Monday night.