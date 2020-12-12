Blue Devils salvage some good from final home cross country meet

Mooresville High School’s boys cross country team took the good with the not-so-good.

In their second and final at-home meet to take place during the course of the regular season, the Blue Devils sacrificed a second-place finish overall for the sake of also fashioning the highest showing of all other fellow I-Meck Conference foes in the affair.

The Devils ran second only to meet medalist and non-league entry East Mecklenburg before also clocking in with the best score among all other rival I-Meck sets of feet.

The attraction was held on Mooresville’s demanding home course situated inside the Mazeppa Road Park course that features a twisting and turning lay out taking entries in and out of wooded areas as well as along a difficult stretch of open areas as well.

The race was the second to take place for Mooresville at the familiar site in an as-many-week span to also draw the at-home segment of the season’s by-design shortened schedule to a close. By the ruling from the governing N.C. High School Athletic Association based on its revised schedule announced in the middle of August, public school-level cross country crews are limited to only 10 regular season showings prior to participating in planned postseason competition on tap to take place next month.

