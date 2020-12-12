Blue Devils salvage some good from final home cross country meet

Mooresville High School’s boys cross country team took the good with the not-so-good.
In their second and final at-home meet to take place during the course of the regular season, the Blue Devils sacrificed a second-place finish overall for the sake of also fashioning the highest showing of all other fellow I-Meck Conference foes in the affair.
The Devils ran second only to meet medalist and non-league entry East Mecklenburg before also clocking in with the best score among all other rival I-Meck sets of feet.
The attraction was held on Mooresville’s demanding home course situated inside the Mazeppa Road Park course that features a twisting and turning lay out taking entries in and out of wooded areas as well as along a difficult stretch of open areas as well.
The race was the second to take place for Mooresville at the familiar site in an as-many-week span to also draw the at-home segment of the season’s by-design shortened schedule to a close. By the ruling from the governing N.C. High School Athletic Association based on its revised schedule announced in the middle of August, public school-level cross country crews are limited to only 10 regular season showings prior to participating in planned postseason competition on tap to take place next month.
For Mooresville, it was able to bank its placement to continue its preparation for that phase of the season’s play.
The Blue Devils housed three of its top finishers within the affair’s fastest top-10 to boost its performance.
For Mooresville, it was able to spice its effort by taking into consideration the top-10 finishers logged in by the cast consisting of sixth-place finisher Noah Dunn, seventh-place finisher Tanner Smith and ninth-place finisher Ezequiel Canas-Peralt.
Also allowing their placements to aid the team’s cause included both Ashtyn Barton and Caleb Decker.
As is the case with all cross country meets, teams add together the overall finishes positions of their five fastest entries to achieve a total score.
Mooresville used the effort to continue preparation for the upcoming statewide postseason phase of the season’s schedule.
The Blue Devils headed deeper into the season for a multi-team meet on track at the Larry McAfee Course at Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park that will also be the site of the I-Meck Conference’s and NCHSAA 4A class West Regional championship meets, and from which results were posted too late to be included in this edition, by resuming the I-Meck portion of the season also closing out the 2020 portion of the team’s split-year slate later in the month.
