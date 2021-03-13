Blue Devils salvage success from season’s final showing

It was a last opportunity that wasn’t lost.

Mooresville’s boys lacrosse team came through at the end to salvage some success in its regular-season, homefield and circuit finales.

The Blue Devils took charge early and never let up their guard in parading past otherwise unnamed cross country Conference 16 member South Iredell, 14-3, to also complete their search for the season’s first favorable outcome opposite a circuit competitor.

With the win, the Devils broke the previously existing tie in place between the two teams to improve to the 1-2 mark I C-16 play, it part of a 4-8 overall record.

The decision also came in the last appearance on tap for Mooresville. It was unable to secure one of this year’s limited number of available postseason berths for the start of that segment of the season set to take place next week.

The final came complete with the registering of the season’s third highest total of goals scored in a single appearance on the part of the Blue Devils. The eventual winning margin was also the widest of any other outing for the victors.

No additional individual information was available.

Mooresville put the wraps on its season only slightly adjusted from the traditional high school lacrosse campaign as a result of COVID-19. Current plans call for the schedule to return to its normal spring season during the course of the 2021-22 school sports year.