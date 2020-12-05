Blue Devils stretch streaks in successful home course debut

Still streaking.
Mooresville High School’s boys stretched a pair streaks and just missed the mark in attempts to extend a third when making a success of their somewhat shortened schedule’s first home meet of the season.
The Blue Devils once again housed the overall meet medalist and, using that effort as a guiding light, chimed in with their third straight first-place team placement in as many meets.
Covering the distance of Mooresville’s Mazeppa Road Park that is usually traversed by those riding trail bikes, the Devils tallied the fewest number of points of any other attending team to once again take top team honors.
The Devils combined the finishes of all their contributing runners showing up among the fastest seven to cross the temporary start/finish line constructed and electronically timed by representatives of the area-based New and Oldtimers clocking organization to best all other challengers on the twisting and winding course.
Mooresville accumulated a total of 20 points to easily chime in with the lowest total among the four teams in the field housing enough runners to fashion a team score. Among other guests in the field, fellow in-country and matching I-Meck Conference rival Lake Norman was joined by I-Meck member Hough High and non-league entry East Mecklenburg to complete the cast.
While MHS easily led the charge, Lake Norman’s Wildcats logged in with an 87-point total that placed in third.
The Devils never needed anything higher than a single digit on the computerized chip-aided calculator to add together its winning point total.
Overall meet medalist Tanner Smith chimed in with his third gold hardware of the season so far courtesy of his overall first-place finish. He was followed across the finish line by a hoard of fellow team members.
Clark Kremar collected bronze medal rights by placing third, while the duo of Cooper Stissel and Nathan Dunn piped in with placements of fourth and fifth, respectively. Rounding out the placements of those Devils using their performances to aid the team included the seventh-place finish of Andrew Lanning.
As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishing placements of their five fastest entries to fashion a total score. In cross country meets, the goal is to accumulate the fewest number of points.
Mooresville remained undefeated in all its team affairs so far this season and also continued to account for the overall fastest individual finisher as well for the same number of times.
In the case of Lake Norman, the Wildcats reached their third-best team total by combining the finishes turned in by, in order of doing so, Kai McKnight, Alex Yanes, Hunter Benson, Carson Freeman and Ryan Mosley.
Mooresville’s boys team made its first of only two regular-season appearances on its home course that covers open fields as well as travels a narrow trail that takes runners in and outside of surrounding wooden areas before returning to the start/finish line.
It came as part of a limited season allowing only a total of 10 regular season meets prior to participating in planned postseason play in late December.
In closely-watched enforcement of required protocols related to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all runners joined their coaches as well as meet officials along with timing administrators and all in attendance in donning facial coverings throughout the affair.
Mooresville will make the second and final of its scheduled home course appearances at the Mazeppa Road Park course for another multi-team meet on Wednesday.
