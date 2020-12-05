Blue Devils stretch streaks in successful home course debut

While MHS easily led the charge, Lake Norman’s Wildcats logged in with an 87-point total that placed in third.

The Devils never needed anything higher than a single digit on the computerized chip-aided calculator to add together its winning point total.

Overall meet medalist Tanner Smith chimed in with his third gold hardware of the season so far courtesy of his overall first-place finish. He was followed across the finish line by a hoard of fellow team members.

Clark Kremar collected bronze medal rights by placing third, while the duo of Cooper Stissel and Nathan Dunn piped in with placements of fourth and fifth, respectively. Rounding out the placements of those Devils using their performances to aid the team included the seventh-place finish of Andrew Lanning.

As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishing placements of their five fastest entries to fashion a total score. In cross country meets, the goal is to accumulate the fewest number of points.

Mooresville remained undefeated in all its team affairs so far this season and also continued to account for the overall fastest individual finisher as well for the same number of times.