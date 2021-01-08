Blue Devils stymied from start in season-opening debut

So much for a solid start.

Mooresville High School’s boys varsity basketball team paid the price for tipping off its regular-season schedule opposite one of the area’s most talked-about teams.

The Blue Devils, also making their initial at-home debut to begin the era of first-year head coach Armard Moore, endured a difficult task resulting in the being dealt an 83-44 defeat at the hand of defending fellow I-Meck Conference and state 4A class co-champion North Mecklenburg.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The decision was rendered in what was also the debut for both teams.

Mooresville kept matters closed through the opening period before gradually losing ground to a North Meck Vikings club rated as one of the area’s best and considered a prime contender to repeat as both I-Meck and statewide champions.

The verdict came in the first of two opening-week appearances on tap for the Devils during the course of a shortened season schedule caused by COVID-19.

With all of Mooresville’s game this regular season taking place opposite countering in-conference counterparts, it was slated to make its first road trip when taking on Hough High. Results from that affair were posted too late.

Mooresville has already experienced a major change in this season’s schedule. Responding to a request made on behalf of the organization that provides game officials, all remaining of the Blue Devils’ originally-scheduled home games set for Fridays have now been rescheduled to take place on Thursdays instead. The first of the changes kicks in when the Devils play host to crosstown I-Meck arch rival Lake Norman later this week.