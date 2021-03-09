Blue Devils, Wildcats exit court era as part of record crowd

Part of a record crowd.
That’s precisely the situation the girls basketball programs from crosstown rivals Lake Norman and Mooresville find themselves to be in upon ushering out one era of their hardwood participation.
That is the case following the playing of the finals of this past weekend’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s championship games in each of the state’s two genders and four classification ranks.
Within the largest 4A class division, the I-Meck Conference that counts both the Wildcats and Blue Devils, among its members wound up housing the girls state titlist in the form of Vance High.
The Vance Cougars, West Region champs and regular-season I-Meck champions by a narrow one-game margin, prevailed with such ease that had never been displayed before when throttling their way past NCHSAA East Region champion Garner Magnet, 74-38, in the title tilt. The decided winning margin of 36 points accounted for the largest ever in the all-time history of the girls 4A state championship game.
Both Lake Norman and Mooresville can relate.
During the course of a regular season schedule cut short due to COVID- 19 that also prevented the conducting of an I-Meck postseason tournament, both the Wildcats and Blue Devils were dealt single defeats by the eventual state champions. Among the pair, it was Lake Norman that came the closest when dropping a mere two-point decision. As it turned out, that was one of just two games for Vance that was determined by such a narrow margin.
For Vance, it allowed once again for the I-Meck to house a state basketball champion. Last year, in play that was shortened by the virus and ultimately prevented the playing of the state championship games, the Cougars were deemed to be official co-champions after also reaching the finals. This time around, Vance is declared the outright sole state champion.
No other I-Meck team made it as far as the state finals.
The latest feat comes to also complete the stay within the I-Meck ranks for the hardwood programs at both LNHS and MHS. Beginning with the 2021-22 basketball season, the arch rivals will remain within an as-yet-named new conference that will also be competing within the 4A class ranks.