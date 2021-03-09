Blue Devils, Wildcats exit court era as part of record crowd

Part of a record crowd.

That’s precisely the situation the girls basketball programs from crosstown rivals Lake Norman and Mooresville find themselves to be in upon ushering out one era of their hardwood participation.

That is the case following the playing of the finals of this past weekend’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s championship games in each of the state’s two genders and four classification ranks.

Within the largest 4A class division, the I-Meck Conference that counts both the Wildcats and Blue Devils, among its members wound up housing the girls state titlist in the form of Vance High.

The Vance Cougars, West Region champs and regular-season I-Meck champions by a narrow one-game margin, prevailed with such ease that had never been displayed before when throttling their way past NCHSAA East Region champion Garner Magnet, 74-38, in the title tilt. The decided winning margin of 36 points accounted for the largest ever in the all-time history of the girls 4A state championship game.

Both Lake Norman and Mooresville can relate.