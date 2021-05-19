Break-out performance secures Blue Devils second series sweep

Break out the bats.
In a case of perfect timing, Mooresville’s baseball team managed to do just that when also shoring up its updated status in the I-Meck Conference ranks.
Rebounding from the suffering of their season’s first two-game series sweep, the Blue Devils returned to earlier-season form following a 12-0 blanking of league entry Zebulon Vance. That earned the Blue Devils their second such series sweep of the season overall.
Doing so at home to complete the set, the Devils pounced early and continued to do so often – scoring at least one run and as many as five during the course of each of their limited number of plate appearances. That allowed the Devils to to down the Cougars in the bare minimum number of innings possible.
The Blue Devils polished off a second straight and already the season’s fourth such showing overall to date by drawing the issue to a close well ahead of the regulation number of innings due to a mandatory double-digit run-lead mercy rule. Mooresville exited the issue owning a 4-2 record to show for both the season overall and in crucial circuit clout-carrying conditions in ledgers that will continue to walk hand-in-hand all season long.
The latter standard to show for play in the I-Meck is also one that means the most in regards to any and all possible playoff positioning that still remains to be determined.
Against Vance to draw the season’s third such home-and-home series set to a close, the Devils wasted little time taking full and complete control. The Devils rallied for five runs in the home half of the opening inning alone. The Devils pushed across a solo scratch in the home half of the second before erupting for another five-run uprising in the bottom of the third. A final single run notched in the last of the fourth closed out the run production.
Doing their part to keep Vance scoreless throughout to end the ordeal following the latter’s turn at-bat in the top of the fifth, Blue Devils pitchers Jake Poris – the starter and eventual winner – and reliever Trey Hillman combined to work the shutout. The two failed to allow a run on three hits while striking out eight batters between them.
Offensively, Drew Park paired base knocks to captain the charge. Doubles apiece tagged by both Chad Harvey and Ian Bingham put them in a two-way share of a line-up that included teammates Aiden Picciano, Austin Sabo, Reed Sullivan, Jake Modrak, Calen Lawson and Nick Merriman with single base knocks each.
Mooresville headed back into action this week set to share the stage in a marquee match-up with potentially huge implications when facing off opposite crosstown arch rival and fellow current I-Meck second-place entry Lake Norman. The two teams’ series set will be used to set them apart in their efforts to enhance possible postseason positioning.