Break-out performance secures Blue Devils second series sweep

Break out the bats.

In a case of perfect timing, Mooresville’s baseball team managed to do just that when also shoring up its updated status in the I-Meck Conference ranks.

Rebounding from the suffering of their season’s first two-game series sweep, the Blue Devils returned to earlier-season form following a 12-0 blanking of league entry Zebulon Vance. That earned the Blue Devils their second such series sweep of the season overall.

Doing so at home to complete the set, the Devils pounced early and continued to do so often – scoring at least one run and as many as five during the course of each of their limited number of plate appearances. That allowed the Devils to to down the Cougars in the bare minimum number of innings possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Blue Devils polished off a second straight and already the season’s fourth such showing overall to date by drawing the issue to a close well ahead of the regulation number of innings due to a mandatory double-digit run-lead mercy rule. Mooresville exited the issue owning a 4-2 record to show for both the season overall and in crucial circuit clout-carrying conditions in ledgers that will continue to walk hand-in-hand all season long.