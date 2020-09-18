‘Bubble’ plan being considered as possible prep sports process

Take note.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association is perhaps doing just that upon discovering what one of its fellow in-state similar prep-level organizations is also putting into play during this highly-unusual 2020-21 school sports year.
The NCHSAA, governing body of the majority of the state’s public high schools athletic programs, has learned that the area-based Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association will be engaging in sports bubbles during the course of the upcoming calendar sports year.
The process is being employed in order to continue to conduct athletics during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has sidelined the regular sports agenda for programs across the state – and the nation – in both the public as well as private spectra.
In each sport’s bubble, CISAA teams have agreed to engage in contests only against each other. In the process, all of the programs have also put into place similar health, safety and hygiene protocols related to regular screenings and temperature checks.
No fans are being allowed to attend the games.
Several select CISAAS members are committed to bubble among themselves at the varsity, junior varsity and even the middle school levels of play.
For the majority of the teams, full scheduled play is on tap to begin in most sports as early as Monday. Some, such as football, will begin later in the month.
The NCHSAA has currently scheduled to get its school sports year underway with the conducting of competition within the sports of girls and boys cross country and volleyball beginning in early November. Formal practices can begin on Nov. 4, with contests allowed no earlier than Nov. 16. The remainder of the public schools’ sports programs will take place during specified dates beginning both later this year as well as in the first four months of ’21.
Presently, there has been no mention on the part of the NCHSAA of engaging in its action in the bubble plan that is being used by the CISAA and considered by other organizations as well related to sports at the high school level.
The professional sports of the National Basketball League, for both its regular-season and in-progress postseason, the National Hockey League, for the season and playoffs, and Major League Baseball, in its pending postseason play, are all adhering to the bubble procedure as ways to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
