‘Bubble’ plan being considered as possible prep sports process

Take note.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association is perhaps doing just that upon discovering what one of its fellow in-state similar prep-level organizations is also putting into play during this highly-unusual 2020-21 school sports year.

The NCHSAA, governing body of the majority of the state’s public high schools athletic programs, has learned that the area-based Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association will be engaging in sports bubbles during the course of the upcoming calendar sports year.

The process is being employed in order to continue to conduct athletics during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has sidelined the regular sports agenda for programs across the state – and the nation – in both the public as well as private spectra.

In each sport’s bubble, CISAA teams have agreed to engage in contests only against each other. In the process, all of the programs have also put into place similar health, safety and hygiene protocols related to regular screenings and temperature checks.

No fans are being allowed to attend the games.

Several select CISAAS members are committed to bubble among themselves at the varsity, junior varsity and even the middle school levels of play.