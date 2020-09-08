BUILDING A BRIDGE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer sendoff.

Labor Day is traditionally treated as a transitional holiday. It helps serves as a bridge connecting the close of one season, in the form of summer, and the beginning of another, in the form of fall.

All of that of course is officially unofficial due to the fact that, based on the calendar, summer is still almost two more weeks away from actually drawing to a close.

However, over the course of the most recent extended late-season weekend, even the quietest of coves on Lake Norman became wide awake with the sights and sounds of those celebrating what remains the final holiday of summer.

Wakes caused by water crafts comprised of those designed for comfort and cruising as well as the ones more dedicated to the thrill of speed wound up sharing some of the space in place along some of the otherwise tranquil water in place along the shorelines of a lakeside residential neighborhood.

One extended glance during the span of only a couple of hours found the presence of various types of vessels being put into use to allow the various pilots to navigate their way through the waves.

On the quiet side, boaters anchored their machine in order to spend some quality time catching some of the mid-afternoon sun.