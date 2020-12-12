Bumps on road drop MHS back below break-even barrier

After getting even, Mooresville High School’s volleyball team once again finds itself battling from behind.

The Blue Devils endured just their second multi-match losing streak of the season so far when coming up empty over the course of a three-day span against as many different fellow I-Meck Conference competitors.

Doing so both times on the road for their second and final such scheduled extended minor stretch of consecutive away affairs, the Devils followed up the dropping of a three-set sweep at the hands of Mallard Creek by being dealt a season home-and-home series squaring similar setback to at-home North Mecklenburg.

With the decisions also coming to both mark the midway barrier of the regular season schedule and also kick start the second, Mooresville heads into a match-filled spree coming to draw a close to the 2020 portion of its split-year schedule owning a 3-5 record to show for the season overall as well as within the I-Meck ranks.

