Bumps on road drop MHS back below break-even barrier

After getting even, Mooresville High School’s volleyball team once again finds itself battling from behind.
The Blue Devils endured just their second multi-match losing streak of the season so far when coming up empty over the course of a three-day span against as many different fellow I-Meck Conference competitors.
Doing so both times on the road for their second and final such scheduled extended minor stretch of consecutive away affairs, the Devils followed up the dropping of a three-set sweep at the hands of Mallard Creek by being dealt a season home-and-home series squaring similar setback to at-home North Mecklenburg.
With the decisions also coming to both mark the midway barrier of the regular season schedule and also kick start the second, Mooresville heads into a match-filled spree coming to draw a close to the 2020 portion of its split-year schedule owning a 3-5 record to show for the season overall as well as within the I-Meck ranks.
Entering the stretch riding the wave of a two-match winning spree allowing them to also return to the break-even barrier for the second time this season, the Blue Devils were unable to maintain the momentum in being delivered the straight-set loss at Charlotte Mallard Creek. In the first of the season’s two tabled meetings between the two, Mooresville suffered the fate in set-by-set scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-15.
With no additional individual details available, the verdict was dealt in what also accounted for the close of first-half play within the circuit for both teams.
Jump starting the second half with the trip to Huntersville-based North Meck, Mooresville came up short in its attempt to collect a first season series sweep over a conference counterpart. The Devils, who defeated North Meck’s Vikings in a five-set thriller when the two first met earlier in the month, dropped the decision this time around in competitive set-by-set scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 26-24.
Again, no additional individual details were available.
After taking time off the court for end-of-semester exams, Mooresville returns to play when hosting Hough High on a rare Friday evening appearance before turning right around and making an even stranger regular-season showing in a weekend match against Vance on Saturday afternoon.
