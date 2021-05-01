Call out for any, all wishing to make calls as youth officials

Help wanted.
The organization responsible for assigning game officials to the Mooresville Recreation Department’s youth softball and baseball programs is sending out a desperate assistance call.
The All Sports Officials association, which handles the booking of game officials for all MRD athletics, is in need of some additional personnel coinciding with what is on track to be the start of the recreation department’s youth league’s seasons.
MRD youth softball and baseball play is slated to begin regular-season play in earnest as of early next week. Games are scheduled to take place beginning on Monday at a host of sites all across town and will be held practically every evening of the week.
As a result, the ASO is in the process of announcing a dire need for additional officials.
Current members of the organization are urged to make their personal availability calendars, managed online via their individual profile accounts, as up-to-date as possible for potential assignments.
In addition, a recruiting program is also in place to possibly add any additional would-be officials interested in joining the organization.
Those of all levels of experience, even the ones without any previous time spent out on the various fields of play, are welcome to participate. The ASO also has a training program for all first-time officials.
Game fees, paid via a direct deposit procedure, vary depending on sport, age level and time limits for all contests. On the average, game fees on a per-official basis average around the $30 per hour range.
The ASO also handles officiating needs in the MRD’s adult programs as well. Already well underway are both the Women’s and Men’s spring slow-pitch softball leagues. The organization also is responsible for assigning officials to other area recreational-level programs as well in a number of sports. In addition to accounting for the on-field authorities, the association also assigns some official scorekeepers in several sports as well.
Contact information for any interested in participating in any capacity, with urgency in place to secure those services as soon as possible, is also readily available. All seeking to fill the need can contact Don Hulshult at hulshut@carolina.rr.com, as well as Rodney Wilhelm at rew1923@hotmail.com for additional information.