Call out for any, all wishing to make calls as youth officials

Help wanted.

The organization responsible for assigning game officials to the Mooresville Recreation Department’s youth softball and baseball programs is sending out a desperate assistance call.

The All Sports Officials association, which handles the booking of game officials for all MRD athletics, is in need of some additional personnel coinciding with what is on track to be the start of the recreation department’s youth league’s seasons.

MRD youth softball and baseball play is slated to begin regular-season play in earnest as of early next week. Games are scheduled to take place beginning on Monday at a host of sites all across town and will be held practically every evening of the week.

As a result, the ASO is in the process of announcing a dire need for additional officials.

Current members of the organization are urged to make their personal availability calendars, managed online via their individual profile accounts, as up-to-date as possible for potential assignments.

In addition, a recruiting program is also in place to possibly add any additional would-be officials interested in joining the organization.