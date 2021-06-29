Capturing consecutive crowns completes court case for PLP player

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Showing resolve, she mounted retaliation. The pride of the Pride pack posted a 7-5 triumph in the second set also pushed past the regulation first-to-win-six-games format to square the account. In the third and final set, Schubert returned to much more familiar form and downed her foe by a convincing, 6-0 margin to again merit an appearance in the winner’s circle for the second time in an interrupted three-year span.

Schubert experienced little hindrance in advancing into the finals.

One of an initial field of eight entries forming the limited field again shortened by COVID, the PLP product breezed through each of her first two showings. Shubert clocked in with a 6-1, 6-0 decision during her opening match equivalent to the quarterfinals. She then even bettered that debut by rattling off a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in her second-round semifinals bout.

The reaching of the top rung on the singles ladder enabled Schubert to also carry clout for the streaking Pride program to boot. Boosted by her performance that also was awarded with points following each round of advancement, the Pride was able to capture the NCHSAA dual-team title to complete the court sweep. PLP also won the dual-team title when that portion of play was last held in last ’19 as well.