Capturing consecutive crowns completes court case for PLP player

Court case closed.
Again.
Pine Lake Preparatory girls tennis player Andersen Schubert entered elite company following her performance posted in the course of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class first-ever spring season state championship competition.
A junior, Schubert – having already emerged as the PAC-7 Conference and the NCHSAA West Region individual ace – successfully defended her singles title to repeat as the 1A class champion.
Doing so in comeback fashion in the finals, Schubert placed this year’s strange spring season plague alongside the similar one she also snared as a freshman in 2019. Due to tCOVID-19, no girls tennis state championship was conducted last year.
Suffering her only set defeat to embark on a come-from-behind game plan during the singles finals, Schubert polished off the feat to become the first back-to-back titlist in the state’s smallest classification since the 2015 and 2016 seasons. She is also the fifth entry since such records starting being kept as far back at 1997 to collect consecutive championship crowns at the 1A class level.
It took the overcoming of a first deficit during the course of this overall postseason for Schubert to prevail.
In the singles finals held on the Cary Tennis Park complex to complete the two-day affair, Schubert was shoved to in a set of being dethroned after falling by a 6-7 margin in games and dropping the points-based tiebreaker by a 7-3 count.
Showing resolve, she mounted retaliation. The pride of the Pride pack posted a 7-5 triumph in the second set also pushed past the regulation first-to-win-six-games format to square the account. In the third and final set, Schubert returned to much more familiar form and downed her foe by a convincing, 6-0 margin to again merit an appearance in the winner’s circle for the second time in an interrupted three-year span.
Schubert experienced little hindrance in advancing into the finals.
One of an initial field of eight entries forming the limited field again shortened by COVID, the PLP product breezed through each of her first two showings. Shubert clocked in with a 6-1, 6-0 decision during her opening match equivalent to the quarterfinals. She then even bettered that debut by rattling off a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in her second-round semifinals bout.
The reaching of the top rung on the singles ladder enabled Schubert to also carry clout for the streaking Pride program to boot. Boosted by her performance that also was awarded with points following each round of advancement, the Pride was able to capture the NCHSAA dual-team title to complete the court sweep. PLP also won the dual-team title when that portion of play was last held in last ’19 as well.
In being recognized for her prized contribution, Schubert was also singled-out – fittingly – as the recipient of the 1A class competition’s Most Valuable Player. She is the second straight Pride player to be so specially selected.
While accounting for the largest presence, the singles victor was accompanied to the state finals by a fellow Pine Lake Prep program doubles entry as well.
The Pride pairing of partners Sophia Taffet and Syria Mannepalli navigated through the first round with a split-set, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 triumph that added to the team’s total point take. The duo then ended its bid for a title by dropping a 6-1, 6-3 straight-set decision in the semifinal round to the twosome that went on to win the doubles crown.
The bringing of both a singles champion plaque and the dual-team trophy back to the PLP campus accounts for a clean court-related sweep for the overall tennis program. Earlier this spring, the Pine Lake boys team housed the singles state winner, Tyler Ramanata, and used representation during the doubles to support the official sharing of the top team honor.
Only particulars will prevent the PLP players from extending their rule in the state’s smallest class. Effective with the start of the 2021-22 school sports year that gets underway in August, the athletic programs at Pine Lake will be competing for the first time as 2A class participants.
It is also expected that the NCHSAA will return to the conducting of all its sports during their more traditional time of year. As a result, it’s also possible that Pine Lake’s girls – both individually and as a team – could potentially defend their tennis titles during the fall to do so for the second time in a four-month span.