Cardinals personally penalized by latest loss in streak

This time, it was personal.
The only National Football League roster counting a local athlete as an active member continued to reel, the latest setback taking place at a most in opportunistic time.
On a day when the leadership in the competitive NFL’s National Football Conference West Division ranks was on the line, the Arizona Cardinals remained in the woes of a season-worst losing skid following a 38-28 defeat at home against the division rival – and now first-place residing – Los Angeles Rams.
Long gone from solid vibes generated by an outcome that once earned them the division lead as well as a last-second successful game-winning gamble that still stands as one of the top plays of the entire NFL season, the Cards sank from one being solidly in the postseason picture frame to being on the outside peering in.
Support Local Journalism
With Mooresville native offensive right guard J.R. Sweezy again pitching in, Arizona suffered its third straight loss and was dealt its fourth defeat in its previous five games to reach the third-quarter segment of the regular season with an all square,6-6 record.
While the third team within the NFL West to harbor at least a break-even mark that makes the only party in the NFL and the third in the entire league to be a part of such a somewhat balanced field, it’s also the third best standard in the division that now puts the Cardinals in a near must-win-out scenario in hopes of even a potential wild-card playoff berth.
The way it turned out, had Arizona defeated Los Angeles in the two teams’ first of two battles on tap within a four-week span, it could have leapfrogged up the West standings. That was the case as the then-leader also suffered a loss serving to tighten the strings. With the win, though, it was the Rams taking over the division lead.
Some of the blame could be placed on the Cards’ offensive unit. The Cards' 232 total yards of offense was their lowest of the season. Of the four lowest yardage outputs Arizona has mustered all season, three have taken place during the recent losing skid.
It gets no easier this week. Arizona makes its final long-distance road trip taking it to the East Coast when taking on the New York Giants team on Sunday that defies its standard. New York leads the NFC’s East Division and is on the complete opposite end of the spectrum as a result of a four-game winning streak that is tied for the fourth best in the league overall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!