Cardinals personally penalized by latest loss in streak

This time, it was personal.

The only National Football League roster counting a local athlete as an active member continued to reel, the latest setback taking place at a most in opportunistic time.

On a day when the leadership in the competitive NFL’s National Football Conference West Division ranks was on the line, the Arizona Cardinals remained in the woes of a season-worst losing skid following a 38-28 defeat at home against the division rival – and now first-place residing – Los Angeles Rams.

Long gone from solid vibes generated by an outcome that once earned them the division lead as well as a last-second successful game-winning gamble that still stands as one of the top plays of the entire NFL season, the Cards sank from one being solidly in the postseason picture frame to being on the outside peering in.

With Mooresville native offensive right guard J.R. Sweezy again pitching in, Arizona suffered its third straight loss and was dealt its fourth defeat in its previous five games to reach the third-quarter segment of the regular season with an all square,6-6 record.