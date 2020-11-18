Career campaign allows former product to cherish season’s success

No matter what happens from here, it’s already been a college football season -- and career for that matter --worth savoring for one local player in particular.

Former Lake Norman High School player Nate Pena is presently a participating part of a history-making season on the Liberty University football team.

Fresh off last weekend’s dominating, 54-14 triumph over Western Carolina that marked the first meeting between the longtime rivals since 2008, the Flames improved to the unblemished, 8-0 mark for their highest-ever ranking in the updated Associated Press college football poll.

Liberty advanced its program’s previous best by one more position in the latest poll by reaching No. 21. The Flames also remained an all-high high of No. 22 in the somewhat related Amway Coaches Poll.

Both are career-bests for Liberty.

It also allows Pena to reach a career-best placement as well.

The redshirt junior fills a position as an offensive lineman for the team. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 315 pounds. After failing to register any on-field playing time as a second-season freshman, Pena redshirted after seeing some playing time during the final two games of the season during his official rookie season campaign.