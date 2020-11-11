Champion completes cycle clinching Xfinity Series championship

“There was a lot of work put into this race car,” Cindric said, carefully taking the time to thank everyone from his team owner, NASCAR Hall of Famer Roger Penske, to his sponsors, his team, pit crew, spotter and ultimately his mom and dad.

“I’m speechless, I can’t believe it. You know the equipment you’re in is the best of the best and the people you’re working with are the best of the best,” he added.

Cindric secured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series title at Phoenix Raceway. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford bested his fellow Championship 4 contenders to score his first NASCAR national series championship.

Cindric came from behind during an overtime restart and passed for the race win and the title clincher.

It was Cindric’s eighth career Xfinity win and it came in his 100th career start. It was also his sixth victory in a breakout 2020 season for the 22-year-old from Mooresville.

“Amazing effort by this 22 team,” he said. “It’s awesome to get them a championship in NASCAR, to be a champion in NASCAR, and do it in front of all these great people cheering us on at championship weekend. I’m pretty humbled by the effort for sure.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}