Champion completes cycle clinching Xfinity Series championship

As championships go, this one helps complete the equivalent of connecting for the celebrated cycle.
Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Austin Cindric, who also has direct family ties to the organization, circled his way from the regular-season kingpin to the outright overall champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit courtesy of capturing a win in the schedule’s season finale.
After being constantly among the ones helping establishing the pace most of the afternoon, Cindric ultimately relied on raw determination to claim the coveted national series’ championship. The Team Penske driver pulled off the most critical clutch lap-pass of his young career to take the victory in last weekend’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 that earned him his first NASCAR title.
On fresh tires applied during a pit stop just prior to the final overtime restart, Cindric was able to work his way forward at the final green flag and got around the then race leader on the last lap, driving away to a .162-second victory for his sixth win of the season, easily the most celebrated of his career.
After performing some celebratory donuts in his car, Cindric pulled himself out of the driver’s window, climbed on top of his bright yellow No. 22 Team Penske Ford and flashed No. 1 victory signs on both hands before waving a giant champion’s flag.
“There was a lot of work put into this race car,” Cindric said, carefully taking the time to thank everyone from his team owner, NASCAR Hall of Famer Roger Penske, to his sponsors, his team, pit crew, spotter and ultimately his mom and dad.
“I’m speechless, I can’t believe it. You know the equipment you’re in is the best of the best and the people you’re working with are the best of the best,” he added.
It was Cindric’s eighth career Xfinity win and it came in his 100th career start. It was also his sixth victory in a breakout 2020 season for the 22-year-old from Mooresville.
“Amazing effort by this 22 team,” he said. “It’s awesome to get them a championship in NASCAR, to be a champion in NASCAR, and do it in front of all these great people cheering us on at championship weekend. I’m pretty humbled by the effort for sure.”
Though he made a name for himself as a road-course ace last season, Cindric earned his first win of 2020 by mastering an oval. It was early evidence that the driver had developed into a contender to win on any track type and would be a threat to win the championship.
Cindric actually went back-to-back at Kentucky Speedway in July during the Xfinity Series’ first doubleheader weekend then followed up those victories with a third at Texas Motor Speedway the next weekend.
Cindric still flexed his road-course prowess, winning at Road America and the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. The wins, yet again, were back-to-back. It was the Xfinity Series’ debut on the Daytona Road Course, too and marked a stretch that saw him win five times in six races.
This is Team Penske’s second driver championship in the Xfinity Series. The other belongs to Brad Keselowski from 2010, two years prior to his run to the NASCAR Cup Series crown.
Although Cindric, the son of Team Penske front office administrator Tim Cindric, entered the Phoenix race without a win since August, he advanced through the playoffs on the basis of points.
In the six-race slate prior to the championship, he had four top-10 showings. The two outliers came at Talladega Superspeedway (34th, wreck) in the Round of 12 and Kansas Speedway (28th) in the Round of 8. His best finish was fourth at Texas, the Round of 8’s middle event.
Cindric will return to the Xfinity Series in 2021. He and Team Penske inked a multi-year deal that says Cindric will run one more full-time season in the Xfinity Series before officially moving up to the Cup Series in 2022. Once at the top level, Cindric will take over the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.
While one Mooresville entry celebrated success, another lamented the end result after also challenging for the coveted crown.
Veteran driver Justin Allgaier, who led a race high 76 laps — four more laps out front than Cindric — was in position to try and secure his first NASCAR title.
The 34-year-old driver of the Mooresville-based No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet kept the field honest consistently throughout the evening but ultimately on that last restart Allgaier was unable to hold off eventual winner Cindric, who had fresher tires and was able to muscle around for the win.
“So close but so far away,” Allgaier said. “First of all, hats off to Austin and the entire Team Penske group. They’ve been strong competitors all year. To have the race they did, they were obviously the best car and they deserved to win. I’m proud of my guys, proud of everybody at JR Motorsports. We had a shot at it at the end, and when it’s all said and done, that’s all you can really ask for.”
Allgaier finished fifth that accounted for the second-best showing among the final four finalists.
