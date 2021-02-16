 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Change in direction could prove pivotal for Blue Devils
View Comments
top story

Change in direction could prove pivotal for Blue Devils

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Change the channel.

Mooresville High School’s girls basketball team hopes to continue its current signal direction following a thorough, 58-34 triumph over Charlotte Garinger.

Improving to the above break-even barrier in all games held against out-of-conference competition, the Blue Devils collected by far their season’s most convincing favorable verdict and emerged as a victor for the second time in their last four games. The timing comes just as Mooresville gears up to re-engage in the crucial circuit clout-carrying segment of the season’s schedule.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Able to face off opposite Garinger in order to fill a void in both teams’ agendas due to COVID-19 issues, it was Mooresville that made the most of the opportunity. In the process, the Devils moved to the 2-6 mark for the season overall. The outcome also put them at the 2-1 level in all games held against non-league opponents.

The Blue Devils displayed a balanced offensive effort topped by the 12 points netted from junior guard Chloe Harris and coupled the performance with the allowing of their fewest points during a single game all season.

No additional individual information was available.

Mooresville heads into a stretch of exclusive I-Meck Conference-only action.

After hosting Hopewell late Tuesday night, the Blue Devils travel to take on West Charlotte on Thursday as part of play used to help update the schedule caused by delays due to the coronavirus. MHS then returns home to welcome in Mallard Creek on Friday night.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics