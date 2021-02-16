Change in direction could prove pivotal for Blue Devils

Change the channel.

Mooresville High School’s girls basketball team hopes to continue its current signal direction following a thorough, 58-34 triumph over Charlotte Garinger.

Improving to the above break-even barrier in all games held against out-of-conference competition, the Blue Devils collected by far their season’s most convincing favorable verdict and emerged as a victor for the second time in their last four games. The timing comes just as Mooresville gears up to re-engage in the crucial circuit clout-carrying segment of the season’s schedule.

Able to face off opposite Garinger in order to fill a void in both teams’ agendas due to COVID-19 issues, it was Mooresville that made the most of the opportunity. In the process, the Devils moved to the 2-6 mark for the season overall. The outcome also put them at the 2-1 level in all games held against non-league opponents.

The Blue Devils displayed a balanced offensive effort topped by the 12 points netted from junior guard Chloe Harris and coupled the performance with the allowing of their fewest points during a single game all season.

No additional individual information was available.

Mooresville heads into a stretch of exclusive I-Meck Conference-only action.

After hosting Hopewell late Tuesday night, the Blue Devils travel to take on West Charlotte on Thursday as part of play used to help update the schedule caused by delays due to the coronavirus. MHS then returns home to welcome in Mallard Creek on Friday night.