Change in scenery not worth the view for Wildcats

So much for a change of scenery.

Despite coming close, Lake Norman’s boys basketball team lost the handle on a lead late in being dealt a 59-53 defeat by Winston-Salem’s R.J. Reynolds.

Able to schedule the contest against the non-conference opposing Demons in order to help fill a void in the Wildcats’ schedule caused by the fact that the majority of their I-Meck Conference programs are undergoing a mandatory pause in activity due to COVID-19 concerns, Lake Norman fell prey to a final-frame comeback on the part of the home team to suffer the loss.

The Wildcats conjured up a favorable margin during the course of the second and third quarters combined before being caught from behind by the home team.

Senior Wildcats post presence Seth Aeschliman paraded his way above all of the visiting team’s total of six points producers in the contest to fashion a 21-point effort. Also for the Wildcats, Cam Kepley managed to dig into double-digits to finish with his 10 points.

The Wildcats were within the 30-28 mark at the intermission and used a doubling of the hosts over the course of the third quarter to command a 44-38 advantage heading into the final stanza. There though, the Wildcats wound up on the short end of a 21-9 surge that allowed the Demons to prevail.

With still another full week before the remaining I-Meck programs are able to resume play, Lake Norman has additional non-league affairs also on tap to help fill this week’s schedule. The Wildcats are slated to engage in a home-and-home series with Hickory Ridge over a three-night span that tips off on the latter’s home court in Concord on Tuesday night.