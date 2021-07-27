Change of direction detours Spinners’ road to SCBL success

Direction detoured.
Just when the Mooresville Spinners summer college-level baseball team needed to head one way, it took off on another.
Closing out the final phase of the next-to-last full week of regular-season play, the Spinners suffered back-to-back and consecutive-night defeats at home and on the road that served to delay the effort to strengthen their late-season push for top Southern Collegiate Baseball League bragging rights.
Still in contention for the title entering the spree, Mooresville followed up being tagged with an at-home, 13-6 loss to the Queen City Broncos by being unable to get its offensive game in gear during a 6-0 decision dropped against the Concord Athletics.
With the losses, the Spinners initially headed back into action earlier this week before having their Monday night affair on tap against the Charlotte Mustangs washed away by rain.
As a result, Mooresville now ventures into the final week of regulation play owning a 14-12 ledger to show for all SCBL play that puts them in dire straits regarding the push for the league crown. The Spinners enter the period sitting a full three games behind the current league leaders in the win column alone with only a handful of regularly-scheduled games left to play.
Athletics 6, Spinners 0
Nothing doing, as the Spinners were held without a run for one of the few times all season and managed only a total of four hits while coughing up all the defensive damage during a single turn at-bat by the A’s.
A game knotted in a scoreless tie through six-plus frames took a decisive turn in the As favor by the plating of all six of its runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning.
For the Spinners, Hector Prado was shouldered with the pitching loss. Additional mound appearances were also made by hometown player Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College), Brycen Turcotte (Sherrills Ford, East Tennessee State University) and Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College). As a cast, they allowed the six runs on only three hits while striking out five but were hindered by the issuing of a total of 14 bases on balls in the game.
At the plate, a limited – at best – effort on the part of the Spinners featured one base hit apiece – also single shots – coming courtesy of Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College), Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hill University), Anthony Hennings and local-bred talent Trey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hill University).
Broncos 13, Spinners 6
Never leading, Mooresville fought from behind throughout and came up short in a late-game charge that was unable to undo the damage done in being dealt the defeat to the first-year SCBL member Queen City Broncos based out of the Charlotte area.
The Spinners faced respective holes of 7-1 and 9-2 at various times during the affair and pushed their final four runs across home plate over the combined course of their final three plate appearances to account for the final seven-run spread.
In the pitching department, starter Sam Hunt (Rome, Geogria, Charleston Southern University) was saddled with the losing decision. In relief roles apiece, both Kyle Flynn (Shelby, Cleveland Community College) and Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) also made mound appearances. Collectively, the crew coughed up the 13 runs on 17 hits while striking out 12 between them.
Offensively, Jack Stevens (Lenoir, Catawba Valley Community College) piled up three hits that also helped him account for a pair of runs batted in. The duo of homegrown player Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) and Jeremiah Boyd (Harrisburg, Presbyterian College) each cracked a double among their two base knocks apiece. Boyd also knocked home a pair of teammates in the process.
Local talent Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) and Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville) pounded a double apiece and were joined by Lyda with a base hit each.
Upcoming games
With the status of Monday’s rained-out affair against the Charlotte Mustangs – sitting atop the SCBL standings – still in limbo, Mooresville headed back into play slated to follow up late Tuesday night’s home contest against the arch rival Lake Norman Copperheads by seeking some revenge on a return trip to take on the Broncos on Wednesday. The Spinners then make their final two regular-season showings on their home Moor Park field when stepping outside the league ranks for a final time by hosting the independent-level Race City Bootleggers on Thursday prior to returning to SCBL play against the visiting Athletics on Friday night.