Change of direction detours Spinners’ road to SCBL success

Nothing doing, as the Spinners were held without a run for one of the few times all season and managed only a total of four hits while coughing up all the defensive damage during a single turn at-bat by the A’s.

A game knotted in a scoreless tie through six-plus frames took a decisive turn in the As favor by the plating of all six of its runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the Spinners, Hector Prado was shouldered with the pitching loss. Additional mound appearances were also made by hometown player Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College), Brycen Turcotte (Sherrills Ford, East Tennessee State University) and Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College). As a cast, they allowed the six runs on only three hits while striking out five but were hindered by the issuing of a total of 14 bases on balls in the game.

At the plate, a limited – at best – effort on the part of the Spinners featured one base hit apiece – also single shots – coming courtesy of Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College), Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hill University), Anthony Hennings and local-bred talent Trey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hill University).

Broncos 13, Spinners 6