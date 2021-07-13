Change of venues follows Post 66 Moors into season’s final phase

Game plan change.

Akin to a last-minutes alteration in the official line-up card, Mooresville’s Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division-level baseball team has also made a switch in the remaining home games on its regular-season schedule.

Effective immediately, all of the Moors’ scheduled home games for the remainder of play – including all potential pending possible playoff appearances – will now take place at a single site.

The change has already been noted.

Following a recent extended weekend-long idle period, Mooresville heads back into action to also draw a close to its regulation play.

Post 66 ventured back into action this week with three of its remaining four games on track to all take place at home. And starting now, that home site will stay the same.

Originally, Gresham-Baker – back on the field for the first time in three years – was slated to spread out its home games between a pair of area locations. Initially, the Mooresville High School baseball field as well as the facility located at Mooresville’s downtown Moor Park were to host home games.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As now stands, only the MHS site will be used to host games.