Change of venues follows Post 66 Moors into season’s final phase

Game plan change.
Akin to a last-minutes alteration in the official line-up card, Mooresville’s Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion Senior Division-level baseball team has also made a switch in the remaining home games on its regular-season schedule.
Effective immediately, all of the Moors’ scheduled home games for the remainder of play – including all potential pending possible playoff appearances – will now take place at a single site.
The change has already been noted.
Following a recent extended weekend-long idle period, Mooresville heads back into action to also draw a close to its regulation play.
Post 66 ventured back into action this week with three of its remaining four games on track to all take place at home. And starting now, that home site will stay the same.
Originally, Gresham-Baker – back on the field for the first time in three years – was slated to spread out its home games between a pair of area locations. Initially, the Mooresville High School baseball field as well as the facility located at Mooresville’s downtown Moor Park were to host home games.
As now stands, only the MHS site will be used to host games.
“We had to make a change,’’ said Vic Garrett, closing in on the completion of his first season as the Moors’ rookie manager. “Starting now, all of our home games will be held at the Mooresville High School field.”
Post 66 headed into the week slated to host Mocksville-Davie late Tuesday night to polish off that particular home-and-home series set. It was supposed to be held at Moor Park. Instead, play was conducted on the MHS site.
Mooresville is now on track to stay put at the same location when also putting the finishing touches on a home-and-home series with Concord. That game too is now set to be held on the MHS site.
The Moors close out their regular-season slate with a consecutive-night, away and home session opposite a Kannapolis entry within the Southern Division of Area III ranks that calls the Northwest Cabarrus High School field home
Post 66 will face off against K-Town on the latter’s home field Friday before putting the wraps around the regular-season schedule when hosting Kannapolis back on the MHS field on Saturday.
All games feature 7 p.m. start times.
Upon the conclusion of regulation play, teams qualifying for postseason play will embark on that phase of play beginning later this month.
If involved, all of the Moors’ postseason appearances will also be held at the MHS location.