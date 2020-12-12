Changes big, small in store for area’s high school sports programs

Changes big – major in fact –and small may very well be in place in the not-too-distance future for several of the local high school athletic programs.
Although agreeably in the initial phase and with the option of adjustments to take place, new and old addresses appear to be in store for a number of local programs beginning with the 2021-22 school sports year based on the first draft of the statewide Conference Realignment Plan posted by the N.C. High School Athletic Association earlier this week.
Based on the initial information formally released to the NCHSAA members on Thursday, the duo of crosstown rivals, Lake Norman and Mooresville will each be undergoing a major change in designated conference affiliation.
While the home of both the Wildcats and Blue Devils each remain in the state’s largest 4A class under the NCHSAA formula for combining institution’s average daily membership with factors included in the Wells Fargo State Cup points along with Identified student percentage at each schools that identifies the number of students receiving government assistance for food, that is about all that remains the same for each.
Although the NCHSAA’s first rough draft maintains the two schools’ desire to remain as same-conference counterparts, the remainder of their considered circuit’s projected roster has a totally different appearance.
In addition to LNHS and MHS, other schools comprising the as-yet-unnamed 4A class West Region’s Conference 57 features the presence of fellow in-county and newly anointed 4A class entry South Iredell as well as Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, Kannapolis A.L. Brown, and first-year West Cabarrus High School.
It accounts for a total remapping from the current conference counting Lake Norman and Mooresville as a member that features only fellow bordering Mecklenburg County crews forming the I-Meck Conference.
As for the area’s remaining two schools, only minor changes are on track to change.
Both Langtree Charter Academy and Pine Lake Prep are also set to remain tied together as same-league rivals. Each is currently included on the roster of the state’s combination 1A/2A West Region Conference 39 – also yet to be provided with an official name – that includes the roster made up of 1A class schools Christ the King, Mountain Island Charter and Piedmont Community as well as 2A class schools Community School of Davidson and Lincoln Charter.
Based on the latest release of classification status, Langtree Charter will retain its current 1A class status, while Pine Lake Prep experienced enough of an enrollment increase to move into the 2A class ranks. Currently, in competition that is on track to continue during the course of the current campaign, LCA and PLP compete as fellow members of the 1A class PAC-7 Conference.
An explanation of the Conference Realignment Plan was included in the NCHSAA’s official release.
Per the realignment process and procedures, the first draft is done by the NCHSAA Staff. Staff made significant efforts to focus on factors the Realignment Committee indicated were most important to the membership.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
Tucker added, “I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process. I am also thankful for the hard work of our Staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”
Member schools may submit those concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by Jan 8. The Realignment Committee will reconvene on Jan.13, to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.
The second draft of conference alignments will be sent to the membership on Jan, 14.
Once the second draft has been posted, schools will have the opportunity to submit an appeal in writing by Jan.21.
On Feb. 4, the committee will then issue a third draft. Final appeals will then be accepted no later than Feb. 10.
All appeals will be handled virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
