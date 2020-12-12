Changes big, small in store for area’s high school sports programs

An explanation of the Conference Realignment Plan was included in the NCHSAA’s official release.

Per the realignment process and procedures, the first draft is done by the NCHSAA Staff. Staff made significant efforts to focus on factors the Realignment Committee indicated were most important to the membership.

“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”

Tucker added, “I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process. I am also thankful for the hard work of our Staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”

Member schools may submit those concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by Jan 8. The Realignment Committee will reconvene on Jan.13, to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.