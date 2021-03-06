Chapter by chapter, Brawley IB season a story worth reading

From the preseason to the regular-season schedule itself, matters were cut decisively short due to the presence of COVID-19. Brawley had just two days of practice before the team roster was finalized. Due to the fact that many of the players had been part of the program for several seasons, it showed from the start the fact that the Phoenix tipped off play in what Bice described as “light years ahead of” its fellow in-county court counterparts.

“My main focus when I took over the program three years ago,’’ said Bice, “was to try and build a program. I wanted the varsity and jayvee teams to practice together so we could run the same sets and both teams would know exactly what I expected from them. As a result of my kids playing for me three years, this eighth-grade class started out light years ahead of where the other teams began the season.”

It wasn’t without its share of heartbreak.

Bice was able to coach all of the previous year and the start of this season right alongside his father, Ed “Papa” Brice, who had guided the JV team to an unbeaten season and was considered instrumental to the program in helping develop many of the players that performed pivotal roles on the varsity team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately, Ed Bice passed away in mid-January.