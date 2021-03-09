Chapter by chapter, The Brawley School season a story worth reading

Judging this basketball-based bestselling book by its cover could be considered the equivalent of a gross miscarriage of court-related justice.
It requires the reading of all the chapters to appreciate the full story.
Even those most closely associated with the publication’s release can relate.
Years in the making, the most recent season success of The Brawley –formerly Mount Mourne — School’s eighth-grade varsity boys basketball team represented a work in progress that resulted in the crafting of a feature well worth reading from cover to cover.
The Phoenix, the only Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Conference member with a nickname that does not end in the familiar ‘s,’ pieced together a season as a rare as its mascot moniker.
Brawley paraded undefeated through the rest of the field with more than relative ease. The squad secured its six decisions by an average – an average mind you — winning margin of 35 points per appearance and spread the wealth accordingly among its team members in the process. Selected starting position players played more than half a game only once all season to display a true testament of teamwork.
“This year’s success,” said an emotionally-mixed Cubby Bice, the Phoenix’s head coach, “has its roots planted from five seasons ago. They had failed to even make the playoffs in any season up to that point. This year, we went undefeated. It is a shame we didn’t get the chance to play a full season and have a postseason tournament. These kids deserve a coronation for their hard work and for how dominant this team was on the basketball court.”
From the preseason to the regular-season schedule itself, matters were cut decisively short due to the presence of COVID-19. Brawley had just two days of practice before the team roster was finalized. Due to the fact that many of the players had been part of the program for several seasons, it showed from the start the fact that the Phoenix tipped off play in what Bice described as “light years ahead of” its fellow in-county court counterparts.
“My main focus when I took over the program three years ago,’’ said Bice, “was to try and build a program. I wanted the varsity and jayvee teams to practice together so we could run the same sets and both teams would know exactly what I expected from them. As a result of my kids playing for me three years, this eighth-grade class started out light years ahead of where the other teams began the season.”
It wasn’t without its share of heartbreak.
Bice was able to coach all of the previous year and the start of this season right alongside his father, Ed “Papa” Brice, who had guided the JV team to an unbeaten season and was considered instrumental to the program in helping develop many of the players that performed pivotal roles on the varsity team.
Unfortunately, Ed Bice passed away in mid-January.
“With heavy hearts,” Bice said, “the boys and myself continued to play this year in his honor.”
In the late elder Bice’s absence, Brawley staff member Nicole Wall assumed the duties as the program’s boys junior varsity coach.
“She was invaluable,’’ Bice said.
During the course of the season, the Phoenix prevailed with ease each and every time to fashion the unblemished mark complete with the wide per-game average winning spread. It featured contributions across the bench with all 13 team members seeing adequate playing time in each and every game.
While stressing the fact that each member of the team contributed to the cause, Coach Bice did make it a point to single out the specific performances of two players in particular.
Eighth-grade Phoenix member Josh Yates wound up being named the area’s player of the year, while seventh-grader Nick Arnold emerged as one of the key figures to keep an eye on in the future.
Additional roster entries are: Marco Papis, Brandon Debardinis, Ryder Bloch, Jordan Baisden, Caden Mendolia, Israel Sosa, Jake Johnson, Cannon Wigginton, Jake Crowley, Landon Bice and Kyle Mosely.
Due to Brawley’s status that allows it to attract students from across Iredell County courtesy of its curriculum, it remains uncertain which of the county’s high school programs they will join to continue their basketball-playing careers on the next level.
The shining season accounted for a step-climbing culmination that can be traced over the course of the past handful of seasons. After finally qualifying for the playoffs only to suffer first-round elimination, the Phoenix won a tournament game before being eliminated in the semifinals by the eventual I-SSMSC tournament champions. Last year, current Brawley and at-the-time Mt. Mourne reached the finals before coming up short of the crown.
This year’s undefeated effort surfaces as the best single season in program history.
“I wish I had individual stats,” said Bice, “but we did not have a statistician that kept track. The points totals will be underwhelming because all kids played in every game and my starters played so little of the contests. This year’s accomplishment belongs to the players that have helped build this program over the past three years. These kids set the stage with discipline and effort and taught the current eighth-grade class how to prepare to win basketball games.”
Read to completion, the story has a happy ending.