Charity contributions to help fill area organizations’ holiday stockings

Local organizations are expected to be among the ones getting their stockings stuffed with a traditional seasonal treat taking place later today.

The Charlotte Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities will host its annual grant distribution ceremony to celebrate raising money for local charities on Wednesday evening.

More than 250 area children associated with 30 grant recipient organizations will be on-hand for the event to make special, socially distanced appearances to lead the children through Speedway Christmas following the drive-in event.

Several local charities are among those scheduled to be among the recipients.

Festivities are scheduled to take place beginning a 5 p.m. today.

Marcus Smith, president of the Charlotte Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, Kelly Watts, director of the Charlotte Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and representatives from recipient charities are all expected to be personally involved in the scheduled ceremony.

The grant presentations will be held in front of Speedway TV in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway.