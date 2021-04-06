Charlotte, area athlete return to form following long layoff

What layoff?

While there was one lasting some two weeks, the Charlotte men’s soccer team sure didn’t show it.

With an area athlete once again playing a pivotal part in the proceedings, the 49ers marked their return to the field for the first time since late March with a 3-0 triumph over fellow Conference USA member Old Dominion.

The effort allowed Charlotte to support its current 17th-place national rank while also protected its status outright atop the updated C-USA standings. The win upped the 49ers to the 4-2-1 mark overall while improving their C-USA ledger to the 4-0 level.

It also came complete with another contribution on the part of Mooresville native Preston Popp. The 5-foot-10 and 160-pound junior forward legged in with his team-high fourth goal of the season to help seal the deal during the course of the match’s 87th minute of play.

"Great result on the road against an always tough opponent," said 49ers head coach Kevin Langan. "Having had the whole program in quarantine for 10 days and only 2 days to train and prepare before we hit the road -- I am so proud of all the players. It took everyone in our program to get us ready. Now we are excited to rest up before we prepare for another great challenge next weekend."