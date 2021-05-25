Cheerleaders collect cheers from season-ending Invitational

Cheers!

Several local entries wound up having the tables turned during the course of scheduled season-ending participation in a statewide high school cheerleading competition.

Cheerleading squads representing Lake Norman High School and Mooresville emerged as those earning recognition in respective divisions of competition following their performances posted in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 2020-21 Cheerleading Invitational.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s event was held on the campus of Southern Alamance High School. The attraction showcasing the abilities of both varsity and junior varsity high school cheerleaders from across the state consisted of multiple divisions and featured a total of 65 performances.

The teams from both Lake Norman and Mooresville were among the ones singled out for their efforts.

In the affair’s Small Varsity Co-Ed Division, Lake Norman used its performance to receive a high enough of a grade to finish first. The Wildcats accumulated a total of 70.90 points from a panel of judges to take top team honors in the division by sizable 15-point margin over the next-best entry in the field.