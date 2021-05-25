 Skip to main content
Cheerleaders collect cheers from season-ending Invitational
Cheerleaders collect cheers from season-ending Invitational

CIRF - FLAMING BALL

Cheers!

Several local entries wound up having the tables turned during the course of scheduled season-ending participation in a statewide high school cheerleading competition.

Cheerleading squads representing Lake Norman High School and Mooresville emerged as those earning recognition in respective divisions of competition following their performances posted in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 2020-21 Cheerleading Invitational.

This year’s event was held on the campus of Southern Alamance High School. The attraction showcasing the abilities of both varsity and junior varsity high school cheerleaders from across the state consisted of multiple divisions and featured a total of 65 performances.

The teams from both Lake Norman and Mooresville were among the ones singled out for their efforts.

In the affair’s Small Varsity Co-Ed Division, Lake Norman used its performance to receive a high enough of a grade to finish first. The Wildcats accumulated a total of 70.90 points from a panel of judges to take top team honors in the division by sizable 15-point margin over the next-best entry in the field.

In the case of Mooresville, it settled for a second-place finish among the top three teams cited for their efforts in the competition’s Super Varsity Division-I category. The Blue Devils tallied 60.30 points from the judges for their routine that landed them the runner-up position.

The affair marked the conducting of the 18th annual NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational that was used to also bring that sport’s season to a close.

