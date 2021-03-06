Choosing correctly keeps Wildcats in postseason picture

Being picky has its privileges.
Lake Norman’s boys soccer team found that fact out first hand.
Appearing in back-to-back -matches, the Wildcats settled for a split that also served to keep their current upper-tier status – and potential postseason positioning — intact with the critical circuit ranks.
Following a similar showing during each affair held over the course of a two-night span, Lake Norman backed up the logging in of single goals over the course of as many halves to double up I-Meck Conference member Vance High, 2-1, before surrendering single goals in each period of dropping a 2-0 decision to non-league foe Charlotte Providence.
With the split, the Wildcats head back into what on-paper at any rate amounts to the final full week of allotted regular-season play owning a 7-2-1 overall record that includes a 5-1 marker to show for all outings taking place against common conference counterparts. The status in the league ranks serves to preserve the entry’s outright ownership of second place in the most recently updated I-Meck standings.
With postseason play on the horizon, it remains the I-Meck portion of Lake Norman’s ledger that is used to secure any available automatic berth in the playoffs that are currently set to get underway later this month. Under the re-adjusted second season schedule, fewer teams than in the past will merit a playoff bid from each conference due to conditions related to COVID-19. Once the automatic bids are extended, all additional invites will be based on overall won-loss records.
On the road to take on Vance in a match-up between entries sitting at slightly different ends of the I-Meck standings, the Wildcats made sure to continue to make that the case. The Wildcats scratched for single strikes apiece during each of the two halves, the second serving to snap a 1-1 tie in place at the intermission break. It could have well been worse. Lake Norman forced the Cougars goalkeeper to register 10 saves to keep the affair close.
No additional individual information was available.
A night later and back at home to step outside the league ranks for a final time this season, the Wildcats were held without a marker of any kind for just the second time all season in being dealt the 2-0 defeat. The Wildcats coughed up solo scores in each half.
No additional individual information was available.
Lake Norman entered the final week of the regular season with only homefield appearances on tap. The Wildcats open the two-match spree when entertaining a winless Hopewell High entry on Monday night.