Choosing correctly keeps Wildcats in postseason picture

Being picky has its privileges.

Lake Norman’s boys soccer team found that fact out first hand.

Appearing in back-to-back -matches, the Wildcats settled for a split that also served to keep their current upper-tier status – and potential postseason positioning — intact with the critical circuit ranks.

Following a similar showing during each affair held over the course of a two-night span, Lake Norman backed up the logging in of single goals over the course of as many halves to double up I-Meck Conference member Vance High, 2-1, before surrendering single goals in each period of dropping a 2-0 decision to non-league foe Charlotte Providence.

With the split, the Wildcats head back into what on-paper at any rate amounts to the final full week of allotted regular-season play owning a 7-2-1 overall record that includes a 5-1 marker to show for all outings taking place against common conference counterparts. The status in the league ranks serves to preserve the entry’s outright ownership of second place in the most recently updated I-Meck standings.

