Christmas comes early to help usher in the holiday season

Just in time for just-after Thanksgiving celebrations, Christmas has already arrived.

Sort of anyway.

When the nearby Charlotte Motor Speedway opened the gate for the 11th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC over the past week, it began treating fans to the biggest and brightest holiday lights spectacle yet at the iconic speedway.

Ushering in the return of one of the Southeast’s largest and most-anticipated holiday traditions, the show kicked off Saturday as visitors from across the country began descending on the twinkling track for the drive-thru show, which runs nightly through Jan.17, 2021, but is closed Christmas Day.

Presents galore in the offering, here are this year’s facts, by the numbers, for what has become a can’t-miss tradition for families gearing up for the Christmas season:

4 million: Creating a spectacular showcase of sparkle, the speedway has added lights this year, bringing the grand total to a mind-boggling 4 million. The theme of this year’s display – Santa’s North Pole – will see popular scenes from the jolly elf’s Winter Wonderland come to life in illuminated fashion alongside millions of LEDs synchronized to popular Christmas tunes.