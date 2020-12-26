Christmas present seals seat for future on part of area driver

Christmas came right on time for one member of an area-based professional car racing organization.

Mooresville’s BJ McLeod Motorsports has announced that driver Matt Mills will return to the team’s No. 5 car on a full-time basis effective in the upcoming campaign.

The revelation comes to settle one of the team’s driver positions for the fast-approaching start of the 2021 season.

BJ McLeod Motorsports will once again field three full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in 2021. In addition, BJ and Jessica McLeod have partnered with Matt Tifft to form Live Fast Motorsports LFM, operating under the charter that Tifft and McLeod obtained alongside Joe Falk.

LFM will field the No. 78 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with a strategic partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“We’re so happy to have Matt return to BJ McLeod Motorsports in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for another season,” said BJ McLeod. “We believe that the No. 5 team will surprise people next season and we couldn’t be more excited to get started at Daytona in February.”

The feeling is mutual in the driver’s seat.

“Being given the opportunity to return to BJ McLeod Motorsports and drive the No. 5 J.F. Electric car is such a honor,” said Mills. “We’re going to have some fast race cars next year. When you drive for owners like BJ and Jessica (McLeod) that continue to invest so much into motorsports, it’s hard to not be excited. The addition of Live Fast Motorsports to BJ and Jessica’s motorsports business portfolio is a huge deal for the NXS team too. Daytona can’t come fast enough for our team.”