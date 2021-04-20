Clash of champions bring state baseball title teams together

Where champions collide.
Two teams hailing from relatively nearby programs with matching pedigrees are on track to face off against each other in each entry’s final pre-season preparation prior to officially engaging in the regular-season segment of this spring’s delayed high school baseball season.
The twosome of host Mooresville and North Lincoln each bring with them matching status when scheduled to meet under scrimmage conditions later this week.
The match-up is on tap to take place Friday featuring a 6 p.m. first-pitch start.
Both programs began conducting formal pre-season practices more than a week ago under the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revamped adjusted baseball-related season schedule. A sport that traditionally gets underway in late February this year will not formally get started until first games are allowed to be held at the earliest on Monday.
Friday’s controlled contest will account for the final scrimmage sessions for both participating teams.
They face off as their classification’s last teams to be anointed as NCHSAA state champions.
Doing so at almost the same time and at the exact same location, Mooresville and North Lincoln each swept their 4A and 2A class best-of-three-games state title series to each glove the first-ever coveted crowns for their programs back in early June of 2019.
Games for both the Blue Devils and Knights all were held at thet baseball complex on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Mooresville followed up the nabbing of its initial NCHSAA West Region title by overcome early deficits in both games to defeat East Region winner Corinth Holder by scores of 5-2 and 8-2 to sweep the set. Both games, as it turned out, took place on the same day after the series was delayed a day by bad weather in the area.
North Lincoln set up shop on the same site and also prevailed in the minimum number of games needed to defeat East Region rep Randleman in game-by-game scores of 2-0 and, in comeback fashion, 9-2, to also claim its program’s first-ever state title in baseball.
Last year, just before the spring season was first suspended before being cancelled completely in the wake of COVID-19, Mooresville and North Lincoln also met in a preseason scrimmage. Both teams were able to engage in a limited number of regular season affairs before the scheduled was benched
As a result, no state championship contests were conducted in the sport. In turn, both Mooresville and North Lincoln still stand as the last teams to be recognized as state champions in the sport as the season starts anew under remodified circumstances.
Although just a scrimmage, it’s more than likely that the two teams will take this week’s meeting more seriously than in most such affairs. That is the case as it will also likely be the equivalent of one of the few non-conference outings experienced by each party.
Under the adjusted NCHSAA allowances in regards to starting the season more some two months later in the calendar year than is tradition, teams are limited to just a total of 14 contests during the course of the regular season.
Both MHS, out of the 4A’s I-Meck Conference, and NLHS, from the 2A South Fork Conference, are members of eight-team circuits. As a result, scheduled home-and-home meetings with their fellow league members will eat up all their allotted affairs.
Few carry-overs other than the respective head coaches and perhaps a limited number of returning players from the two rosters remain in place from the state title teams of nearly two years ago.
Still, come Friday evening, teams with similar status will put the final touches on what amounts to each entry’s official defense of classification state baseball championships.