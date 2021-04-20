Clash of champions bring state baseball title teams together

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Games for both the Blue Devils and Knights all were held at thet baseball complex on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Mooresville followed up the nabbing of its initial NCHSAA West Region title by overcome early deficits in both games to defeat East Region winner Corinth Holder by scores of 5-2 and 8-2 to sweep the set. Both games, as it turned out, took place on the same day after the series was delayed a day by bad weather in the area.

North Lincoln set up shop on the same site and also prevailed in the minimum number of games needed to defeat East Region rep Randleman in game-by-game scores of 2-0 and, in comeback fashion, 9-2, to also claim its program’s first-ever state title in baseball.

Last year, just before the spring season was first suspended before being cancelled completely in the wake of COVID-19, Mooresville and North Lincoln also met in a preseason scrimmage. Both teams were able to engage in a limited number of regular season affairs before the scheduled was benched

As a result, no state championship contests were conducted in the sport. In turn, both Mooresville and North Lincoln still stand as the last teams to be recognized as state champions in the sport as the season starts anew under remodified circumstances.