Clean sweep puts area martial artists in solid state of mind

A clean sweep.

A team representing the Mooresville-based R.T. Berry School Tae Kwon Do martial arts facility not only accepted by but also thoroughly conquered a challenge when returning home victorious from a state-v-state competition conducted earlier this month.

A four-person roster from R.T. Berry, located off Brawley School Road, each earned respective individual title belts and parlayed the demonstrative performance into prevailing for North Carolina in a competition held against the host and home-state favorite countering crew hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a cast, the all-area group exited with a win in a Tae Kwon Do Tournament held in Pennsylvania that was hosted by a decorated multi-time United States Open champion in the sport.

The area entry was guided into the affair as well as joined in the ring by member of another area-based martial arts instructor in completing the feat.

The crew of R.T. Berry martial artists consisting of Rook Kolessar, John Sims, Jacob Sims and Steve Paul were all accompanied as well as actively engaged by instructor Master Christopher Kulinski from the Denver-based Master Kulinski’s Martial Arts Center.