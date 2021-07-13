Close call ends bid in Open

So close.
A bid, be it ever so indirectly these days, by a Mooresville representative to merit advancement through the completion of this past weekend’s play in the United States Senior Open professional golf championship competition came up just shy of becoming reality.
Mooresville native Chris Hunsucker, who continues to remain active in the sport, once again merited qualification as a participant in the U.S. Senior Open, one of the five major events held in the division and conducted by the United States Golf Association. Hunsucker is a former Mooresville High School golfer who continues to make his presence felt out on the fairway.
The native made major news just a couple of years ago when he earned a U.S. Open berth based on his qualifying performance that came less than two weeks following successful cancer surgery. He was able to compete in the main event to receive rave nationwide attention for his efforts.
Hunsucker was once again able to walk among the game’s giants when in the initial field for this year’s attraction as well.
Once again, he managed to navigate his way through some tough conditions just to earn his meal ticket to compete. He was not among the ones receiving automatic exemption, meaning he had to beat the odds yet again just to make the initial field. Once there, Hunsucker again found out first hand just how difficult the path to success can be.
Hunsucker, who stays in touch with family as well as friends and followers in the area, engaged through the first two rounds of the stroke play in attempts to post a low enough of a combined 36-hole score to finish high enough on the leaderboard to extend his stay through the entire weekend. While he did as good as many and better than some, the effort was still short of allowing him to meet that goal.
A game as cruel as golf can be again reared its ugly head. Hunsucker notched round-by-round scores of 76-73 on the difficult Omaha Country Club course for a two-day total of 149 strokes that placed him in some impressive company. Unfortunately, it was just not the group he preferred. While mingling with some of the most well-known names and faces in the professional golf-playing pool, Hunsucker chimed in just over the required cut line to distinguish those from remaining in the hunt for a slice of the prize money to the ones not in the running.
Hunsucker’s close call found him a mere two strokes off the pace required for hanging around to the conclusion of the four-day affair. Like all golfers are able to do, he also can recall enough of his shots misfired and putts missed to more than make up for the two-shot difference. It’s more than enough to drive even the most amateurish level of golfer baldheaded with worry. One can only imagine what it can do to one who attempts to play the game as a profession.
Hunsucker may soon be passing the torch of being the best golfer in his family to a fellow member. His son Carson Hunsucker is currently a member of the University of Houston golf program and is quickly building some impressive credentials of his own to rival those of his dad’s. Doing his part to help advance that process, Chris Hunsucker has often allowed his son to serve as a caddy for many of his professional-level appearances.
The day will soon come, no doubt, when the Mooresville connection to the game of golf at its highest level will fully plugged in.