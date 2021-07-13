Close call ends bid in Open

Hunsucker, who stays in touch with family as well as friends and followers in the area, engaged through the first two rounds of the stroke play in attempts to post a low enough of a combined 36-hole score to finish high enough on the leaderboard to extend his stay through the entire weekend. While he did as good as many and better than some, the effort was still short of allowing him to meet that goal.

A game as cruel as golf can be again reared its ugly head. Hunsucker notched round-by-round scores of 76-73 on the difficult Omaha Country Club course for a two-day total of 149 strokes that placed him in some impressive company. Unfortunately, it was just not the group he preferred. While mingling with some of the most well-known names and faces in the professional golf-playing pool, Hunsucker chimed in just over the required cut line to distinguish those from remaining in the hunt for a slice of the prize money to the ones not in the running.