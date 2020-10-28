Close call keeps area entry from joining Xfinity title crowd

On so close.

It came down to the wire – almost anyway – before a bid by another area entry on the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit seeking to secure a spot in this year’s championship title affair was denied.

Mooresville-based JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson reluctantly surrendered the race lead on the last turn of the final lap serving to deny his team automatic entry into the crowning event.

Instead, Gragson settled for a close-but-no-cigar finish as the runner-up in the running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 held at the Texas Motor Speedway that failed to improve his updated standing status solid enough to guarantee finals advancement.

The competition accounted for the second of the three races taking place during the current course of the ongoing semifinal phase of the series’ postseason. A win by any of the eight drivers remaining in contention for the crown seals a showing in the winner-take-all finale. All other positions are based on points status.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

JRM’s Gragson came close to locking up his presence before exiting the affair residing in the seventh-place position that all but forces his entry to prevail as the winner in later this week’s last Round of 8 race.