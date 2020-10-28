Close call keeps area entry from joining Xfinity title crowd

On so close.
It came down to the wire – almost anyway – before a bid by another area entry on the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit seeking to secure a spot in this year’s championship title affair was denied.
Mooresville-based JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson reluctantly surrendered the race lead on the last turn of the final lap serving to deny his team automatic entry into the crowning event.
Instead, Gragson settled for a close-but-no-cigar finish as the runner-up in the running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 held at the Texas Motor Speedway that failed to improve his updated standing status solid enough to guarantee finals advancement.
The competition accounted for the second of the three races taking place during the current course of the ongoing semifinal phase of the series’ postseason. A win by any of the eight drivers remaining in contention for the crown seals a showing in the winner-take-all finale. All other positions are based on points status.
JRM’s Gragson came close to locking up his presence before exiting the affair residing in the seventh-place position that all but forces his entry to prevail as the winner in later this week’s last Round of 8 race.
The course still consists, however, of additional area-based entries with opportunities to be included in the final four field.
Buoyed by his fourth-place finish, Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Austin Cindric – the circuit’s regular season champion – strengthened his second-place position to boost his outlook for a finals berth.
JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier was among the entries caught up in a wreck that slowed his progress. As a result, he enters the last chance to book passage into the title race residing in third-place in the updated standings.
Lake Norman High School's Brandon Jones also got snared in a crash that hindered his efforts. As a result, he sits in fifth-place that is just outside the cut and in need of a solid showing in the last finals qualifier to keep his championship hopes alive.
The final four drivers to duke it out for the coveted circuit crown will be determined followed the running of the Draft Top 250 on track to take place at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon.
From that contest, the drivers filling the top for positions will be the only ones able to capture the title and will be based on how each of the performs in the finale, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 set for Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7.
