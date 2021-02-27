Close calls combine to signal end of era for Pine Lake Prep

Traveling to New London, just outside of Albemarle, for the opening-round meeting with a North Stanly Comets team hailing from its Yadkin Valley Conference, PLP forged overtime and then took complete control in the extra period to account for one of the total of four affairs in the West Region that found visiting teams logging in with on-paper upsets.

With matters completing the regulation phase knotted in a 59-all tie, the Pride posted a 15-8 advantage during the four-minute OT that allowed it to fashion the final and somewhat misleading seven-point winning spread.

Doing the bulk of the damage in the overtime, senior Pride guard Trace Forest captained a three-member cast of crewmates in the double-digit scoring department with his game-high 29 points. Forest drained two of his team-best trio of 3-pointers in the extra session to spark his effort. Cole Callaway netted two 3-pointers to help him reach his 15-point total, while J.T. Harper used his 13 points to post a personal double-double that included the claiming of 10 rebounds almost evenly spaced between the offensive and defensive boards.

Just two nights later at Mitchell County, Pine Lake took a second straight circuit top-seeded entry – in this case a Mountaineers squad landing the top spot in its combination 1A/2A Western Highlands Conference – down to the wire before the issue was decided.