Close calls combine to signal end of era for Pine Lake Prep

Nailbiters are us.
Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team filled that moniker to a “T” during the course of its pressure-packed play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class postseason.
The Pride, recipients of the No. 1 seed from their PAC-7 Conference but still designated as road warriors following an out-of-the-hat blind draw process used to determine seeds in the NCHSAA’s 16-team West Region bracket, seized control during the course of overtime play to eliminate their first-round foe North Stanly, 74-67, before finding a late-game comeback charge coming up just short in a single-point, 61-60 loss to Mitchell County.
Despite earning the top seed from the PAC-7, Pine Lake was saddled with the No. 9 status in the 16-team West Region that forced all of its second-season affairs to take place on the road. The Pride was one of nine league’s No. 1 seeds seeking to secure a top-eight slot rewarded with first-round homecourt advantages. Each of PLP’s two playoff appearances took place on the home courts of teams landing higher-seeds and serving as fellow number-one reps from their respective conferences.
With the split of verdicts both rendered within a mere three-night span as part of the state’s rapid-fire procedure finding all three of the rounds unfolding in a five-day period, Pine Lake completes its season with a 15-2 overall record.
Traveling to New London, just outside of Albemarle, for the opening-round meeting with a North Stanly Comets team hailing from its Yadkin Valley Conference, PLP forged overtime and then took complete control in the extra period to account for one of the total of four affairs in the West Region that found visiting teams logging in with on-paper upsets.
With matters completing the regulation phase knotted in a 59-all tie, the Pride posted a 15-8 advantage during the four-minute OT that allowed it to fashion the final and somewhat misleading seven-point winning spread.
Doing the bulk of the damage in the overtime, senior Pride guard Trace Forest captained a three-member cast of crewmates in the double-digit scoring department with his game-high 29 points. Forest drained two of his team-best trio of 3-pointers in the extra session to spark his effort. Cole Callaway netted two 3-pointers to help him reach his 15-point total, while J.T. Harper used his 13 points to post a personal double-double that included the claiming of 10 rebounds almost evenly spaced between the offensive and defensive boards.
Just two nights later at Mitchell County, Pine Lake took a second straight circuit top-seeded entry – in this case a Mountaineers squad landing the top spot in its combination 1A/2A Western Highlands Conference – down to the wire before the issue was decided.
The Pride rebounded from a slow start and actually cornered a 36-33 edge at the close of third-period play. A contested final fourth frame found the home team scoring just the bare minimum number of points it needed to net the favorable outcome by the closest margin possible in the final, 61-60 decision.
As small consolation during a season highlighted by the 10-game winning streak it took into the second-round playoff appearance, both of the losses suffered by Pine Lake Prep came against teams – Mitchell County and fellow PAC-7 Conference member Mountain Island Charter – that each advanced as far as the weekend’s third-round of the state playoffs equivalent to the West Region semifinals and Elite Eight portion of teams still in contention for the state championship title.
The presence in postseason play also served to draw the era of 1A class participation for the Pride basketball program to a conclusion as well. Beginning next year, Pine Lake will be aligned within the state’s 2A class ranks.