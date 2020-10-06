Close continues to count for area’s PBR World Finals hopeful

For Mauney in particular, he was able to take more strides in the standings courtesy of his overall fourth-place finish rewarded with a pivotal 45 points towards his total in addition to the in excess of $8,644 that was used to add to this all-time total that padded his more than $7.3 million in career earnings on tour. The total also enables Mauney to protect his status as the richest all-time athlete in western-related sports.

The latest effort also aided Mauney’s bid to take over sole possession of the all-time record for the most career wins in the organization’s history. He remains locked in a two-way tie for that distinction with a total of 32 wins on the UTB circuit.

“I’ve been getting on a lot of bulls lately," said Mauney, a Mooresville native who still officially lists Iredell County as his residence, “and I’m back having fun. Whether you’re sitting first or last in the standings, when they back you into a corner, you gotta come out swinging. That’s what separates the men from the boys.”

The next scheduled stop appearing on the PBR’s Unleash The Beast schedule is this weekend’s stop on tap to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, unfolding in the form of the Express Ranches Classic slated to get underway beginning on Saturday.