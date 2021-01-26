Close counts, closing out Pine Lake’s cross country class act

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was hard to hide the efforts put forth on the part of the only local entry for the classification’s contest in both genders. The fields for both affairs were also limited due to continued coronavirus precautions.

Pine Lake parlayed the overall finishing placements of its fastest five entries to compile its team points total.

Freshman Abby Pike used her overall ninth-place finish to also account for the fewest number of points contributed to the team’s cause. In a showing of youth, Pike was also the fourth fastest first-year runner overall to finish the race.

Also for the Pride, it grouped the placements of junior Rylee Hegedus, sophomore Caroline Ingram, senior Ashley Jones and sophomore Lauren Neal together to reach the team’s total.

As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishing positions of their five first to cross the finish line to achieve a total score. Lower team scores are the ultimate goal.