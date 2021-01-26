Close counts, closing out Pine Lake’s cross country class act

What a way to go.
Pine Lake Prep’s girls cross country team closed out its current classification credentials in the second-best closest way possible with its performance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Cross Country Championship Meet 1A-class race.
The Pride, previously crowned queens of their PAC-7 Conference and the NCHSAA’s Midwest Regional Cross Country Championship to help spice their season, posted a runner-up placement by the slimmest margin possible to draw their season’s schedule to a close.
Pine Lake accumulated a total of 97 points to place all alone outright in a tight-knit challenge for the title affair’s team silver medal. PLP finished only behind the state champion by a nine-point margin while also edged the challenge of a pair of eventual co-third-place finishing entries by a mere single point in the final team scoring.
Matters in the state meet were all held at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex site in Kernersville where the Pride also posted one of its earlier-season successes. The location was the same place where Pine Lake prevailed as recent Midwest Regional titlists.
The state attraction was also held in the form of heat races in order to accommodate the field when adhering to strict requirements in place regarding COVID-19. All race contestants were also required to wear facial coverings as part of the safety-related protocols being employed.
It was hard to hide the efforts put forth on the part of the only local entry for the classification’s contest in both genders. The fields for both affairs were also limited due to continued coronavirus precautions.
Pine Lake parlayed the overall finishing placements of its fastest five entries to compile its team points total.
Freshman Abby Pike used her overall ninth-place finish to also account for the fewest number of points contributed to the team’s cause. In a showing of youth, Pike was also the fourth fastest first-year runner overall to finish the race.
Also for the Pride, it grouped the placements of junior Rylee Hegedus, sophomore Caroline Ingram, senior Ashley Jones and sophomore Lauren Neal together to reach the team’s total.
As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishing positions of their five first to cross the finish line to achieve a total score. Lower team scores are the ultimate goal.
For Pine Lake, the appearance also drew more than just this season’s schedule to a close. Effective with the beginning of the next school sports year’s cross country season, the Pride program will embark on competition in the state’s second-largest 2A class ranks. The enrollment of the school’s student population has increased to point that PLP will be upgraded into the next-largest statewide classification for the first time in the history of its athletic program’s existence beginning in 2021-22.
Appearances in the state meet served to draw an unusual cross country season’s schedule to a close. Traditionally conducted as a fall sport, the time frame was adjusted this year as a result of COVID-19. It remains uncertain as to whether the sport will return to its more customary August-through- November time of year for the 2021-22 school sports year.