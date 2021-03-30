Close enough for comfort constant part of Pine Lake’s play

Keeping it close counts. And how.
That proved to be the case practically throughout the course of its memory-making appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class boys soccer postseason for Pine Lake Prep.
In fact, all across the state during the course of the full month’s worth of the playoffs, no other emerging state champion played matters so close to the vest.
The Pride polished off its initial state championship-claiming effort by earning its widest winning margin in its second-season showings when surviving overtime and weather-related issues to defeat much more experienced Franklin Academy, 3-1. This was the first appearance so deep into the postseason for Pine Lake,
For victorious Pine Lake, it was the first time in all its playoff performances in which the winning difference was separated by more than a single goal.
Prior to passing the final and most challenging test for the only one among the five bouts to be pushed beyond regulation play, the Pride had prevailed in each of its previous battles by one goal. The trek also included the capturing of decisions over as many higher-seeded entries.
Among all state champions within each of the state’s four classification NCHSAA boys soccer champions, no other winner was involved in matters featuring such slim margins for error. Overall, Pine Lake posted its wins in matches that combined were distanced by a grand total of six goals. No other class champion faced such a difficult trek.
The Pride, runners-up in their PAC-7 Conference, merited the No. 9 seed within the 16-entry West Region bracket. The Pride opened the playoffs with a 2-1 nicking of Christ the King to get the ball rolling. From there, Pine Lake upset the bracket’s cart in a major way when defeating regional top-seeded Starmount, 1-0. A come-from-behind, 2-1 nudging in the third round past Gray Stone Day advanced the Pride into a marquee rematch with fellow PAC-7 member and regular-season champion Community of Davidson. That resulted in a 1-0 triumph in the fourth round’s state semifinals securing the Pride its first West Region title.
In the state championship contest, the matter was deadlocked in a 1-1 tie at the close of regulation play. It required a near two-hour weather delay before Pine Lake posted a pair of goals in the second of the two 10-minute overtime periods. That allowed the Pride to treasure their most distanced of decisions with the 3-1 besting of a Franklin Academy edition attempting to secure its program’s second consecutive1A boys soccer crown.
The finals verdict extended Pine Lake’s winning streak to a season-best nine straight appearances while closing out its season with a 14-2-1 overall record.
When it came to keeping score on the part of the Pine Lake Prep boys soccer program this first-ever spring sports season, closer was indeed better.