Close enough for comfort constant part of Pine Lake’s play

Keeping it close counts. And how.

That proved to be the case practically throughout the course of its memory-making appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class boys soccer postseason for Pine Lake Prep.

In fact, all across the state during the course of the full month’s worth of the playoffs, no other emerging state champion played matters so close to the vest.

The Pride polished off its initial state championship-claiming effort by earning its widest winning margin in its second-season showings when surviving overtime and weather-related issues to defeat much more experienced Franklin Academy, 3-1. This was the first appearance so deep into the postseason for Pine Lake,

For victorious Pine Lake, it was the first time in all its playoff performances in which the winning difference was separated by more than a single goal.

Prior to passing the final and most challenging test for the only one among the five bouts to be pushed beyond regulation play, the Pride had prevailed in each of its previous battles by one goal. The trek also included the capturing of decisions over as many higher-seeded entries.