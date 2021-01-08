Close not good enough for Wildcats in basketball debut

Whew! That was close.

Keeping matters tight-knit throughout, the Lake Norman boys basketball team made matters difficult from start to finish for season-opening foe and I-Meck Conference member West Charlotte.

The Wildcats clawed their way into the mix to the very end before being dealt the 44-43 defeat.

The tell-turning difference took place during the course of fourth frame of play. Underdog Lake Norman took a 37-33 lead into the last period secured in large part by a seven-point cushion manufactured just before the intermission break only to suffer the setback by the closest margin possible at the close of the final period.

For the Wildcats, they were paced in the scoring department by the matching nine-point outputs posted by both Clay Hodges and Cam Kepley. The twosome of Seth Aeschliman and Davis Wagner each chipped in with eight points apiece.

Lake Norman headed deeper into a season’s schedule shortened by COVID-19 slated to make its first at-home appearance of the season when playing host to Mallard Creek. Results from that affair were posted too late.

Initially, Lake Norman’s girls team was also scheduled to make its season debut as well against West Charlotte. However, due to reported coronavirus cases with the latter’s Lions program, that regular-season opener on the part of both teams was postponed until a later date.