Closure completes comeback continuing Wildcats’ win streak

It was all about finding closure.

Lake Norman’s boys basketball team secured its season’s first multiple-game winning streak on the strength of a fourth quarter comeback completion to defeat non-conference foe Moravian Prep, 66-56.

Pulling away from a tied contest at the close of three periods of play, the Wildcats collected their second straight victory opposite what more than likely was their final non-league opponent to move to the 3-7 level for the season overall.

The Wildcats, able to schedule the contest in order to fill a void in their season’s slate interrupted by COVID-19 issues, fought their way back from an early deficit and turned in their tightest defensive display down the stretch to emerge as a winner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the Wildcats, they were captained to the decision by the personal double-double racked up by senior primary post presence Seth Aeschliman. Doing so for a second straight showing, Aeschliman tallied a total of 24 points while also laying claim to 12 rebounds.

Also for Lake Norman, Cam Kepley piled up 14 points while Davis Wagner pitched in with 11 points to the account.