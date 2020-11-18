Clutch comeback completes area NFL product’s recovery process

Seeing the bulk of action once again at the offensive linemen slot, Sweezy was on the field and fulfilling his blocking assignment on the game’s final whirlwind game-winning play.

It marked his first appearance back on the field since suffering the injury during the season’s earlier game against the New York Jets. He was forced to miss the team’s previous three games while also using a timely scheduled open date to assist with his recovery process.

He was able to return just in time to be a part of a stirring showing on the part of the home team.

After losing the lead during the course of the final near half-minute of regulation play, Arizona pulled off the near miracle victory to also set the stage for the makings of a major showdown on tap for later this week.

So stirring was the final winning play that featured the eventual Arizona receiver outdueling as many as three defenders to haul in the catch in the end zone with a mere two seconds left to play that it was deemed the number one play of the day on the part of the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network – A.K.A ESPN -- Monday morning SportsCenter broadcast.. As an added plus, some NFL experts are also already calling the play the best one of the season so far in the NFL.