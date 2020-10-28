CMS employing scare tactics in airing of drive-in fundraiser

For one of the few times in its existence, booing will not be such a bad thing to take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway later this week.

That will be the case as CMS will actually relish the traditional seasonal greeting when it uses its grounds to play host to a special event designed to generate funds for a worthwhile cause.

CMS will be the site of a drive-in movie fundraiser taking place in the form of the Halloween-themed "Hotel Transylvania" scheduled to be broadcast on its 16,000-square-foot television screen Friday night.

Proceeds realized from the treat taking place one day before Halloween itself will go to benefit the Speedway Children’s Charities that counts several area nonprofits among those focused on serving the needs of children throughout the region.

Billed as the host site’s “not-so-scary” affair, the screening of the 2012 family comedy will take place beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Gates to the site will open at 5 p.m.

Cost of attending is $30 per car regardless of the number of occupants. The first 300 guests will receive a gift bag courtesy of the event’s sponsors.