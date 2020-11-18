Comets to fill fields with pre-holiday softball feast

Thanksgiving will arrive early on the part of some area-based youth fastpitch softball participants.

Their plate will be filled chock-a-block full with scheduled tryouts involving an immediate area’s organization.

Taking place on the final weekend before the upcoming holiday, the Mooresville Comets’ fastpitch softball organization will be staging a full feast of open tryouts for players seeking to fill available roster positions on a number of age-specific teams.

The Mooresville-based operation will fill fields in place inside Mooresville’s North Main Park facility for tryouts on tap for a number of its teams. The gathering also features the planned addition of a new team to the family as well.

An open invitation has been extended to any interested in securing a spot on any of the teams.

Taking place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, tryouts will take place for as many as eight of the Comets’ squads.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Doing so during the first two hours of planned workouts, prospects looking to secure selections to a trio of teams comprised of players 12 years of age as well as those eying openings on the Comet’s 14-U and 16-U teams will take place.