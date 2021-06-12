Complete coverage caps competition on I-Meck track, field front

Covering all tracks and the field as well.
Local entries left no areas uncovered during appearances put forth in this week’s I-Meck Conference Championship Track and Field Meet.
Collectively, representatives of the girls and boys extended spring-season track and field programs accounted for first-place as well as top-three podium placements in both field and track events on individual and group levels to help highlight their performances.
The title meet brought the I-Meck segment the season to a close and finalized the roster of those meriting the right to extend their campaigns into the statewide phase of competition. The meet was conducted over the course of three days and featured members Mooresville High School and Hough High serving as the hosts.
Members of all the league’s track and field programs helped form the fields.
Girls results
Athletes from both Lake Norman and Mooresville each dotted the platforms by housing gold, silver and/or bronze medalists.
Individually at the top of the podium steps in running-related affairs, Lake Norman’s Madeline Stolberg wound up fastest in the 800-meter run, as did teammate Maddie Huecker in the 1,600-meter run, and Amari Johnson in the 100-meter hurdles.
Out in the field, the Wildcats’ Jordan Campbell topped the field to finish first in the pole vault event.
In team-related action, the four-runner roster of Stolberg, Huecker, Mae-Brea Dempstar and Ashley Waters fashioned the fastest time in the 3,200-meter relay.
From Mooresville, it accounted for a first-place finish thanks to Lauren Hamilton in the high jump event.
Seconds came courtesy of: from Mooresville — Sami Homburger in the 3,200-meter run, Kate Woods in the high jump, and Lauren Swartz in the pole vault; and from Lake Norman — the Wildcats’ 1,600-meter relay crew.
Thirds were secured: from Mooresville – Aziah Lee in the triple jump; Ella Moore in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs; Kendal Houston in the 300-meter hurdles; Lauren Vanderpool in the long jump; the Blue Devils’ 3,200-meter relay roster; and from Lake Norma – Leah Sikes in the 400-meter dash; and Stolberg in the 1,600-meter run.
Boys results
Room was made for athletes of both Lake Norman and Mooresville to occupy each rung on the medal-winning podium covering individual and team track events as well as those out in the field.
Solo champions included two-time gold medalist Griffin Horner of Lake Norman, winner of both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, as well as one-time champions in the form of the Wildcats’ Gavin Sweeney in the 800-meter run and Drew Evans in the pole vault along with Mooresville’s Aiden McLaughlin in the 110-meter hurdles and the Blue Devils’ Isaiah Ryle in the high jump.
The all-LNHS cast of Horner, Sweeney, Dalton Graves and Miller Brannen crafted the quickest completion time I the 3,200-meter relay race.
In terms of seconds, they came from: Mooresville – Tanner Smith in the 3,200-meter run, Treyvon Birchett in the 300-meter hurdles, McLaughlin in the pole vault, and the Devils’ 400-meter and 3,200-meter relay foursomes.
Thirds securing a podium appearance were collected by: Mooresville – Clark Kremar in the 800-meter run, Smith in the 1,600-meter run, Birchett in the high jump and triple jump, Davyn Reid in the long jump, and the Blue Devils’ 1,600-meter relay roster.
Upcoming meet
Times and distances covered during the I-Meck title meet served to account for the final time deserving entries enhance their status for pending appearances in the upcoming first of two phases of statewide competition. Qualifying entries will convene on the Charlotte Olympic High School facility for participation in the N.C. High School 4A class West Regional Track and Field Championship Meet that will be used to determine those meriting the right to move on into later this month’s NCHSAA finals.