Complete coverage caps competition on I-Meck track, field front

Out in the field, the Wildcats’ Jordan Campbell topped the field to finish first in the pole vault event.

In team-related action, the four-runner roster of Stolberg, Huecker, Mae-Brea Dempstar and Ashley Waters fashioned the fastest time in the 3,200-meter relay.

From Mooresville, it accounted for a first-place finish thanks to Lauren Hamilton in the high jump event.

Seconds came courtesy of: from Mooresville — Sami Homburger in the 3,200-meter run, Kate Woods in the high jump, and Lauren Swartz in the pole vault; and from Lake Norman — the Wildcats’ 1,600-meter relay crew.

Thirds were secured: from Mooresville – Aziah Lee in the triple jump; Ella Moore in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs; Kendal Houston in the 300-meter hurdles; Lauren Vanderpool in the long jump; the Blue Devils’ 3,200-meter relay roster; and from Lake Norma – Leah Sikes in the 400-meter dash; and Stolberg in the 1,600-meter run.

Boys results

Room was made for athletes of both Lake Norman and Mooresville to occupy each rung on the medal-winning podium covering individual and team track events as well as those out in the field.